Fund launched to help disabled New Zealanders campaign for Parliament

The new million-dollar fund aims to support disabled New Zealanders hoping to make it to Parliament.

Disabled New Zealanders can now apply for funding aimed at supporting them to participate in parliamentary elections.

From today, those seeking selection or standing as a candidate can apply for a grant from the million-dollar Election Access Fund Te Tomokanga – Pūtea Whakatapoko Pōtitanga.

Funding can be put towards disability-related selection and campaign expenses like transport or specialist equipment.

The fund was designed through consultation with the disabled community alongside political parties and other organisations.

READ MORE:

* Bill passed to fund disabled election candidates

* Deaf community struggle to be involved in election



“The input of the disability community was crucial in designing the fund and establishing the eligibility criteria, how the fund will operate and the expenses it can cover,” said Chief Electoral Officer Karl Le Quesne in a statement.

“On advice from the community, we have designed the processes around the Election Access Fund to offer independence, choice and autonomy for the applicant.”

To be eligible, applicants must be disabled and have access needs or an impairment that has, or will, last longer than six months.

They must also be a candidate or seeking selection as a candidate in a parliamentary general election or by-election and meet the requirements to be a candidate under the Electoral Act.

“We have an independent panel of disabled people with extensive knowledge of access needs to advise us whether an application meets the criteria and is fair and reasonable before a decision is made on funding,’’ Le Quesne said.

Guidelines for how to apply can be found on the Electoral Commission website in a range of formats including Braille.