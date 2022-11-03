The Taranaki maara kai programme which promises to grow more than just kai

Ten Waitara families are part of a maara kai mentoring programme, including, from left, Kauri Hunt-Maxwell, 13, Kasey Hunt (mum), Monika Hunt-Maxwell, 5, Kingi Hunt-Maxwell, 7, and Wiremu Hunt-Maxwell, 17.

Upping her knowledge to support her teenage son’s budding interest in gardening was one reason Kasey Hunt put her hand up to take part in a maara kai mentoring programme.

The other is to put kai on the table for her four children, the aforementioned green-fingered Wiremu, 17, Kauri, 13, Kingi, 7 and Monika, 5, and therefore avoid having to worry about sky-high vegetable prices.

“I don’t want to pay $9 for a cauliflower,” she said.

She also hoped to grow a source of knowledge about gardening within herself.

“I don’t know much about plants at all, and I don’t want to send him [Wiremu] to Google all the time,” Hunt said.

READ MORE:

* Wāhine finding connection and growing roots through kai cultivation

* Why this grandfather's food garden is so much more than a hobby

* What we can all learn from the wonder of new gardeners



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Wiremu has a passion for gardening, but he's also a keen hunter, keeping the whānau freezer stocked with wild pork and venison.

The Waitara family, along with nine others, are part of Toitu Whānau, a pilot programme devised by Pounamu Skelton, which provides online lessons which teach a new task, followed by a practical session with an assigned mentor to bed in the learning.

Skelton’s kaupapa is supported by mentors Faren Taylor and Amber Cielo, and the one-on-one time was supplemented with group activities, like seawood collection days.

Skelton said the programme was designed to support and help people living in Waitara who were interested in learning how to garden, but might otherwise lack the confidence and know-how.

The wider goal of the pilot, which sits under the Waitara Pataka Kai or foodbank and has received funding from Ministry of Social Development, TET and Todd Energy, was to address food insecurity issues in the town.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Kauri gets ready to fill the planter boxes with soil, as his whānau embarks on a five-month programme to learn how to grow their own kai.

It runs over the growing season, from October to March, and will end with a big hākari, or feast, which the mentored families will plan and prepare.

Armed with her workbook, it’s early days for Hunt on her maara kai making mission, but she only needed to look out her back door to be inspired by son Wiremu’s homegrown effort.

It’s where the teen tends his fledgling vege garden, which has supplied the family with plenty of greens already, including silverbeet and cabbage.

Wiremu said getting his hands in the soil was something he had always enjoyed.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Monika and Kingi are part of one Waitara family involved in a maara kai mentoring programme.

“Growing my own fruit and veges... I did it as a kid with my dad and my family.”

As a keen hunter, he also keeps the whānau freezer stocked with wild pork and venison.

While teaching whānau to grow their own produce, Skelton said other likely offshoots would include building a sense of connection to the land, strengthening bonds within families, and fostering whanaungatanga amongst the participants.

Skelton said she was already fielding interest about the pilot from around Aotearoa.

“I think it’s a template that can be shared across the country.”