Kiwis with rare disorders want faster progress on 'life or death' health strategy

Samantha Lenik has Pompe disease and has been campaigning for Pharmac to fund treatment so people living with the rare condition can get better quality of life.

For Samantha Lenik, being diagnosed with Pompe​ disease after seven years of symptoms was a “double-edged sword”.

“It was a relief to know it wasn't all in my head and that there was something going on,” she said of the rare genetic muscle-wasting disorder.

“Hearing a diagnosis of Pompe disease was quite devastating, especially when you're told treatment that can slow down the progression is not available in New Zealand.”

Lenik and other advocates have been calling on the Government to develop a national health strategy for rare disorders, which affect 300,000 people in Aotearoa.

There is no official definition of a rare disorder in New Zealand, but widespread global definitions describe it as a disorder affecting less than 1 in 2000 people.

Advocates want a quicker diagnosis process and more equitable healthcare, including access to treatment that is funded in similar OECD countries.

The Ministry of Health has now confirmed to Stuff that a rare disorders strategy will be developed by the end of 2023 – but advocates are frustrated it’s taken so long.

At a round table held by Rare Disorders NZ and international experts in late October, representatives from Pharmac, the Ministry of Health and the Māori Health Authority were present as observers, said Rare Disorders NZ chief executive Michelle Arrowsmith.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Samantha Lenik was diagnosed with Pompe disease after seven years of symptoms.

“Unfortunately Health NZ couldn't get anybody there,” added Arrowsmith, “so that's a disappointment when they are actually delivering the health care.”

Arrowsmith said the round table had shown a national health strategy was “absolutely critical” so Kiwis with rare disorders could enjoy better quality of life.

“We want that to be done with the rare disorders community in a proper co-design process because this has to be ‘by rare for rare’. We have to get that lived experience and voice in there.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Michelle Arrowsmith is Rare Disorders New Zealand’s chief executive.

Health Minister Andrew Little said he had directed the Ministry of Health to lead development of a rare disorders strategy as recommended by Pharmac’s independent review panel’s report.

“In the meantime, Pharmac has assured me it is already working to include the perspectives and experiences of people with rare disorders,” Little said.

Pharmac’s Rare Disorders Advisory Committee is made up of clinicians but does not currently have any members with lived experience of rare disorders.

Dr David Hughes, chief medical officer at Pharmac, said Pharmac was looking forward to supporting the ministry in developing a rare disorders strategy.

“The review found that people with rare disorders are disproportionately impacted by negative health outcomes and the kinds of systemic failings that drive health inequities,” Hughes said.

Patient advocates are also calling for better diagnosis processes for people with rare diseases.

There are up to 8000 rare disorders but only a few meet the criteria for paediatric screening, with babies currently tested for just 24 rare but potentially serious disorders such as cystic fibrosis.

Te Whatu Ora Health NZ said adding additional rare disorders to the screening programme was considered on a case-by-case basis, and included review by clinical and technical experts.

Despite the promised progress, Arrowsmith remained disappointed that the rare disorders population was not included in the recent Pae Ora health reforms, which among other things aimed to improve health outcomes for diverse population groups.

“Winning slowly is just as bad as losing, and some of these things are a matter of life or death,” Arrowsmith said.

Lenik, the Wellington woman living with Pompe disease, said her quality of life had improved thanks to an Australia-based clinical trial she’s been in since 2016 - without which she would likely need a walking stick and breathing assistance.

She said there was still a lot of room for things to be better for people living with rare disorders.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little has ordered the development of a national strategy for rare disorders.

“I just don't know how the Ministry of Health can keep excluding such a large population group,” she said.

But Lenik’s frustration won’t stop her advocating.

“I always have to have hope, because I think if you don't have hope, we can't do patient advocacy.”

For more information, visit raredisorders.org.nz.