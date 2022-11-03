Amnesty International calls for more action on hate speech laws

The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

The Government needs to take more action to protect from hateful content online, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand (AIANZ) says.

Campaigns director Lisa Wood says the existing laws prohibiting the incitement of hate and discrimination are not fit for purpose.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan announced on Sunday that hate speech legislation will be introduced before the next election.

"Currently the groups of people that the law seeks to protect are limited: it does not, for example, protect people from incitement on the grounds of belonging to religious, disability or LGBTQIA+ communities,” Wood said.

"The criminal legislation also doesn’t cover the incitement of hatred communicated electronically, such as over email."

Wood said this is important because harm that arises from hateful content online is real, severe and has consequences.

"The fear for one’s safety, or that of a loved one, can not only create enormous distress and anxiety, but can cause people to withdraw from society – in other words, silencing them,” she said.

"When individuals and groups are prevented from safely going about their lives, when people cannot safely stand up for their rights and interests, the chilling impact cannot be overstated."

An Amnesty International survey of 500 women in Aotearoa revealed one-third had experienced online abuse.

Of those who had experienced online abuse, around half feared for their physical safety and around a third feared for the physical safety of their family as a result of the harassment.

"Addressing the gaps in Aotearoa New Zealand’s current legislative framework will be key to reducing the harm caused by hateful content online,” Wood said.

"It is critical that Government, and all of us, takes action to ensure that everyone can live freely and expressively. Everyone must be able to actively participate without fear of attacks to themselves, their whānau or their communities."

National opposes proposed hate speech changes with justice spokesman Paul Goldsmith saying current laws are appropriate.

ACT leader David Seymour said his party would repeal any hate speech laws introduced.