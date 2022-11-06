Emerging Māori writer's star on the rise with debut novel in the wings

2023 will be a big year for Taranaki writer Airana Ngarewa, with his debut novel set to be published in August.

Despite only taking up writing four years ago, a Taranaki teacher is on track to have his debut novel published next year.

Airana Ngarewa recently won top honours in two sections at this year’s Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards, which were handed out in Hāwera last month.

His entries took out the open sections of the short story and poetry competitions. Another of his short stories was highly commended.

Of the talented Ngarewa whānau – his aunts are Spotswood College principal Nicola and Te Pāti Māori co-leader and MP Debbie – the 28-year-old writer often references his own experiences, including his upbringing in Pātea, in his stories.

READ MORE:

* Hāwera-born playwright's dream fulfilled when his film screens in Taranaki

* Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards finalists announced

* Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards moved online



VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Pātea born Ngarewa was a recent winner at the Ronald Hugh Morrieson Literary Awards, but only started writing about four years ago.

Historical events, like the Taranaki land wars, have also been a source of inspiration, he said.

Ngarewa, who is Ngāti Ruanui, still has a day job teaching science, math and physical education at Spotswood College, so he often fits writing around work commitments.

He usually puts aside an hour in the morning before work, and another stint in the evening when he can.

The forthcoming summer holidays will also provide Ngarewa ample opportunity to get stuck in, ahead of what is doing to be a big year ahead.

In 2023, Ngarewa is on track to have his debut novel published, with a proposed release date in August.

The book, which has a working title of The Bone Tree, is based in Taranaki and centred around the lives of two boys who have lost their parents.

During the time he has been writing, Ngarewa said he had developed his skills over time as he did not believe he had any more natural ability to be creative with words than anyone else.

VANESSA LAURIE/Stuff Ngarewa says writing is a craft he’s had to work on and refine over time.

“It’s a craft which has to be honed and refined.”

In terms of Te Ao Māori, he said some of the best storytellers were not writers, but orators who shared kōrero from the paepae, or during wānanga.

He said a message which always spurred him on was one given to him by mentor and Pasifika educator Dr Michelle Johansson, who was a strong advocate for there to be more Māori and Pacific voices represented in a variety of areas, including the arts.

Ngarewa said part of his work was inspired by providing insight into the stories and experiences of people who might not have a way to share them.

“This is writing as service and my attempt at generating change in the world.”

To date, Ngarewa’s work, which includes commentary on Māori affairs, has been published in journals, magazines and online media platforms, like The Spinoff.