Disabled struggle to find work despite near-record low unemployment

In support of the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Stuff has been highlighting systemic issues that prevent disabled people living in an accessible and equitable world, and profiling New Zealanders raising awareness for disability issues.

Christchurch local Jordan Langley, 23, is a legally blind man who works in IT, but has struggled to find employment in the past.

”A lot of employers found it worrying to try and accommodate someone like myself,” he said.

“Whenever I start to talk about the visual impairment, they get lost."

New Zealand’s unemployment rate remains at a near-record low of 3.3%, but many people in the disability community are still struggling to find work.

The latest figures show 41.5% of disabled people aged 15 to 64 are employed compared to 80.4% of non-disabled people in the same age group.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff As someone who is legally blind, Jordan Langley knows what it's like to encounter employers with negative attitudes when it comes to hiring disabled people.

The official unemployment rate for disabled people aged 15 to 64 in the June 22 quarter was 7.9%.

Workbridge chief executive Jonathan Mosen called it a disability employment crisis, and said it won’t be easy to solve.

Mosen, who is visually impaired and has partial hearing loss, said the first barrier was attitudinal.

“I don’t blame employers at all for wanting the best for their business, but sometimes what happens is that an employer imagines themselves with an impairment, can’t imagine how they could do the job with that impairment, and therefore rules out disabled applicants despite them being capable,” he said.

"That could mean missing out on a great worker who could give the company a competitive edge."

Supplied Workbridge chief executive Jonathan Mosen says there is a disability employment crisis and employer attitudes are part of the problem.

Mosen said there was also a misconception that disabled people are expensive to accommodate.

"Many of those accommodations are not only good for disabled people, they’re good for everyone,” he said.

"For example, particularly post-lockdown, many are keen to have flexible hours and work-from-home opportunities. If modifications are expensive, Government funding may be available. It would be a shame to turn down a rock star employee because of accommodations."

Manufacturing company Claymark operates a saw mill in Katikati, just outside of Tauranga.

Claymark hires people with disabilities who make up 7% of its workforce. The disabled employees have a range of neurodiverse conditions including autism, dyslexia and epilepsy.

Spokeswoman Josie Ball said accommodations the company had made to support disabled employees had benefited the wider workforce.

“The accommodations are really small, like whether you have someone with epilepsy buddied up with someone close by, or they have a safe space to go to,” she said.

“We think those are actually really small changes. Like how managers communicate with someone with autism, being clear and concise, that’s not a bad thing across the board for all people."

Ball encouraged all employers to give hiring disabled people a go.

“They really do offer lots of good things. They're all just people and if they're the right fit for the job, they're perfect.”

Mosen said he wants to see a comprehensive public education campaign rolled out to show employers that disabled people are not a risk to health, safety and productivity.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni says she is exploring options for employment supports for disabled people.

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said work was under way to build a more joined up system of employment and health supports for disabled people.

“As part of this work, MSD are connecting with employers to discuss creating better options and more inclusive workplaces for disabled people furthest from the labour market,” she said.

Sepuloni said alongside and underlining that work was the Government’s Working Matters: The Disability Employment Action Plan.

"This plan has a pivotal part to play in ensuring an inclusive labour market where disabled people, including people with health conditions, can participate in employment as they want to, on an equal basis to others."

Langley said there were many disabled people who were eager to work.

"There are a lot of abilities that they can do, if things are being put in place for them,” he said.

"It feels great filling up the day, being in the community. It’s quite difficult when you have nothing to do, having a job does help that."