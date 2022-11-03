Research to look at impact of te reo revitalisation on Māori wellbeing

University of Auckland academic Dr Kiri Dell is researching the impact of te reo revitalisation on Maori wellbeing.

A new research project will examine the impact ongoing efforts to revitalise te reo is having on Māori.

University of Auckland academic Dr Kiri Dell has been awarded a $360,000 Marsden Fast-Start grant to explore the subject over the next three years.

Dell said millions of dollars are being poured into language revitalisation, but fewer than 20% of Māori can confidently speak te reo.

She notes Pākehā engagement is exploding, but perceived unequal resource allocation and barriers for Māori to access te reo appear to be emerging,

"On the one hand, its growth, increased distribution, and usage are viewed as positive when it comes to language revitalisation efforts,” she said.

"Yet, on the other hand, issues seem to be emerging, with some Māori feeling marginalised by current revitalisation efforts, perceiving them as focusing on Pākehā accessing, speaking, and using te reo Māori.”

She clarified she does not want to critique revitalisation efforts.

“Maintaining Māori wellbeing amidst the transition to a te reo-speaking country is critical for this nation’s positive social transformation and smooth bicultural evolution,” Dell said.

The research will analyse media and social media content that reacts to reporting of high-profile Pākehā and non-Māori consumption of te reo.

The analysis will uncover how Māori identities are constructed in relation to te reo and the way in which people’s thoughts, feelings, experiences, and general wellbeing are impacted.

Interviews will be undertaken to inform understanding of the many facets of te reo identities, allowing the researchers to place Māori voices at the centre.

"In a society dominated by Pākehā culture, prioritising the wellbeing of those whose language is being celebrated is an important step in the journey to becoming a truly bicultural, bilingual Aotearoa," Dell said.