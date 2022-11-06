Vision is coming to life in a culturally important part of Southland

Colin Sinclair's grandson Chris Sinclair and great-grandson Joseph at the planting day held in Jericho Valley, Southland.

Hundreds of native tree species have been planted in honour of four influential and much-loved past trustees of Te Waiau Mahika Kai Trust.

Each of the past trustees: Jane Davis, George Ryan, ColinS inclair and Sandra Cook were instrumental in the acquisition or preservation of the culturally significant Te Kōawa Tūroa o Takitimu, a tōpuni (special status) site at the foot of the Takitimu maunga (mountain) in Jericho Valley, Southland.

The memorial planting of nine tōtara in the formation of the Matariki star cluster, and a tenth tōtara for Puaka are just part of the commemorative tree planting of 400 trees that took place during the weekend.

Fifty-five kahikatea are now in place in what will become a large kahikatea forest on the swampy land at the base of Blackmount Hill.

READ MORE:

* Thousands of tōtara trees to cloak southern Port Hills

* 10,000 trees donated to the people of Ōtautahi Christchurch

* Mana whenua panel will advocate for important traditional sites on stewardship land



Te Waiau Mahika Kai Trust chair and Awarua Rūnanga representative Gail Thompson, in a statement, said it was the vision of the founding trustees to return a kahikatea forest to the valley floor at Te Kōawa Tūroa o Takitimu.

“Although our four friends and are no longer with us, we know they would be immensely proud of what we have achieved.

“Saturday’s planting will create a taonga plant species trail and a mahinga kai (traditional food gathering) and rongoā (medicinal) garden for Ngāi Tahu whānui to use in years to come.

Supplied Some of crew planting the first 55 kahikatea, enacting the vision ... a kahikatea forest to the Jericho Valley.

“The planting was an important milestone for the trust, a wonderful recognition of our trustees and a great moment to work alongside whānau to reinstate taonga species to the valley."

Thompson said the trust had worked hard since its establishment in 1997 to promote and enhance the relationship of Ngāi Tahu people with the mahika kai resources of the Waiau Catchment.

“We owe a great deal of gratitude to Jane, George, Colin and Sandra whose vision of an accessible mahika kai resource in the Waiau catchment is coming to life.”