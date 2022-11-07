Midwifery Council proposes dropping the words ‘mother’ and ‘woman’ from its guidelines

The Midwifery Council of NZ has revised its midwifery scope of practice guidelines to entirely remove the words “woman” and “mother” in an effort to be more inclusive. (File photo)

The Midwifery Council of NZ has revised its midwifery scope of practice guidelines to entirely remove the words “woman” and “mother”.

The omissions are among a raft of changes to the document in an effort to be more inclusive and “address a detrimental imbalance of representation, understanding and appreciation of Māori knowledge, values and practice”.

Health researcher and former midwife Dr Sarah Donovan has questioned the move, saying it is likely to be out of step with public expectations about the profession of midwifery, including how it describes who it cares for.

On its website, the Midwifery Council says revising the wording used in the guidelines has been in the making for at least two years in response to “strong signals about the need for a radical transformation of the health system, including midwifery”.

A collaborative reference group, led by co-chairs Dr Hope Tupara and Dr Judith McAra-Couper, was appointed to review the current guidelines. The group included members of both tangata whenua and tangata tiriti.

The group agreed there should be English and Māori language versions of the scope of practice guidelines, as an English version alone was insufficient.

“The longest of all deliberations occurred” about using the word “whānau” instead of the word “woman”.

Tangata whenua held the view that whānau was a much more appropriate word to use instead of woman, “which is philosophically consistent with mātauranga paradigms of holism in social structures” – the idea that various systems should be viewed as wholes, rather than simply a collection of individual parts.

The decisions made by the group led to a number of changes in the wording of the scope of practice guidelines.

These included the wording “identifies complications that may arise in mother and baby” being changed to “and the recognition of complexity”.

The phrase “[...] to give women the necessary support, care and advice during pregnancy, labour and the postpartum period up to six weeks, to facilitate births and to provide care for the newborn” was changed to “[...] for whānau who are planning a pregnancy, pregnant, birthing and postnatal”.

NZ College of Midwives chief executive Alison Eddy said the college provided an extensive submission to the Midwifery Council on the revision of its practice guidelines, and understood and supported the rationale behind their decision to revise the wording used in the guidelines.

“Some of the questions that we raised in our feedback to the council were around the use of the term ‘whānau’ that was to replace the use of the word ‘woman’, and being really clear on what that means in relation to a midwife’s clinical role and what exactly her scope of practice is,” said Eddy.

Providing care to a woman within a whānau context has always been part of their holistic approach,” she said.

“We are not removing the word ‘woman’ or ‘mother’ from any of our publications. We think we can have an additive approach where we can talk about women and whānau, mothers and parents.”

Donovan said given that midwifery is arguably the most woman- and mother-centred of all health professions, the removal of the words ‘woman’ and ‘mother’ will likely not make sense to a lot of people.

“If this is about being inclusive, there is scope for terms to be used alongside each other.

“My understanding of what inclusive language in healthcare means is that it actually includes rather than excludes; it is additive of new terminology rather than removing widely-recognised and culturally cherished terms such as 'mother' and ‘māmā’.”

Unsplash After discussion with tangata whenua, the Midwifery Council plans to use the word “whānau” instead of “woman”.

Clarification was needed on what evidence base and advice underpinned the decision to remove the words entirely, she said.

“A reasonable question to ask would be, has the Midwifery Council actually sought the views of the population they serve, and of the wider NZ public on removing the words 'mother' and 'woman' from midwifery care in New Zealand?

“Have they asked mothers-to-be as a group how they would wish to be described instead?”

Christchurch midwife Jay Beaumont said using the word whānau instead of “mother” or “woman” meant nobody was being excluded.

“As a Māori midwife, I provide whānau-centred care rather than women-centred care, which allows me to enter into the whānau space and meet the needs of the entire whānau.

“And for me, whānau means ‘as determined by the woman’. So it is not the Western concept of whānau, it can be your flatmate if that’s who you think of as your family.”

She said the change in wording did not change the way midwives provided care, but legitimised her approach as a Māori midwife.

“The Māori word for whānau used to be kaiwhakawhānau, which places the responsibility of birth and continuing of generations on to the whānau.

“As the midwife, I am the expert in normal birth, but the whānau are the experts in their knowledge of themselves, their dreams and wishes and how they uphold their own tikanga as part of their care plan.”

Beaumont said using the word “woman” also excluded people who give birth and make use of midwifery services, but do not identify as women.

The final revision of the scope of practice guidelines is currently available for comment until November 21. Comments can be emailed to feedback@midwiferycouncil.health.nz.