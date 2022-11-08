Tougher laws needed to protect neurodiverse children, Dyslexic Foundation says

What was once a paddock for horses in West Auckland is now a biodiversity oasis: the Matuku Link, a wetland filled with native plants and rare native ducks.

Tougher laws are needed to protect neurodiverse children from discrimination, the Dyslexic Foundation of New Zealand (DFNZ) says.

Consultation on the Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill closed on Monday with more than 35 organisations and 200 individuals making submissions seeking changes.

The Government says the bill will remove barriers for disabled people by setting up a new legislative framework, but critics believe it is unlikely to lead to change and is potentially harmful.

DFNZ chair of trustees Guy Pope-Mayell says neurodiverse children remain at risk for exclusion from classroom activities and the bill does not go far enough to protect them.

“In a nutshell, accessibility should mean equal access to education. However, for many neurodiverse children this is not the case,” he said.

"People often equate accessibility with making adjustments for physical impairment. But equally, barriers exist for a great range of neurodiversities, and this legislation needs to address that head on."

Dyslexic Foundation/Supplied The Accessibility for New Zealanders Bill needs to be toughened up to protect neurodiverse children from discrimination, the Dyslexic Foundation says.

Pope-Mayell said failure to recognise, and properly support neurodiverse students can lead to disengagement and exclusion, or self-exclusion in the form of truancy.

“Discrimination is a broad, and costly, societal issue. From the early school years, discrimination can cause disengagement and disenfranchisement – leading to alienation, mental health issues, acting out, truancy and crime,” he said.

“We should be doing everything we can to ensure that education is accessible; importantly through ensuring this new legislation is proactive in identifying and removing barriers and provides an effective disputes resolution process and penalties if barriers remain."

The bill passed its first reading in Parliament in August. It is now in the select committee stage, and was open for submissions from the public until Monday.

In its current state, the bill would set up an accessibility committee comprised of members of the disability community to provide advice and make recommendations to the disability issues minister on how to remove barriers to access.

DFNZ made a 10-page submission on the bill calling for it to be toughened up.

It wants it to incorporate an inclusive definition of disability, have greater committee powers, a three-yearly review for accountability and a dispute resolution process to remove access barriers along with other changes.

Data received through the Official Information Act data shows that the Human Rights Commission received more than 50 complaints of alleged unlawful discrimination in relation to children being removed from school in the five years to 2021.

"Neurodiversities such as dyslexia and autism spectrum impact upwards of 20% of the population – and neurodiverse tendencies such as being uncomfortable with eye contact, hypersensitive in stressful situations and difficulties processing information can often be misunderstood as ‘behaving badly’,” Pope-Mayell said.

“In that situation, excluding a student because you jumped to the wrong conclusion, misunderstood their behaviour or couldn’t be bothered to get to the bottom of it amounts to discrimination.”

Stuff contacted Disability Issues Minister Poto Williams’ office and was informed that she is not available for comment this week.