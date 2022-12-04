Te Whatu Ora among employers paying below minimum wage for 'vulnerable' workers

Under section 8 of the Minimum Wage Act, disabled people can legally be paid below the minimum wage.

Many disabled workers are still paid far less than minimum wage, even as Aotearoa marks an international day of recognition for disabled people. Advocates are demanding change, reports Olivia Shivas.

Steve Drury cares for his employees – yet he’s only willing to pay them an average of $2.17 an hour.

Drury’s the general manager at AttainAble, a social enterprise business that runs a factory and community programme in Auckland’s East Tāmaki.

There, workers with learning disabilities pack, count and label products for contracted customers – their labour comes cheap, and Drury says his business model wouldn’t otherwise be sustainable.

READ MORE:

* Caregiving parents and partners of disabled people to be paid - Govt

* Disabled workers pay for wage pressures

* Calls to end 'discriminatory' minimum wage exemption scheme for disabled workers

* Closing sheltered workshops did more harm than good for intellectually disabled



“If we then had to pay the minimum wage, we couldn't then offer these customers the jobs at such a low price,” he said.

AttainAble’s situation is possible thanks to a government programme that allows agencies and companies to employ disabled people at a lower rate based on their productivity.

The scheme has been criticised by the United Nations as a “concerning” breach of disability rights, and the Government wants to scrap it.

But advocates say the changes are taking too long – and in the meantime, some agencies using the scheme are reluctant to answer questions.

Kathryn George/Stuff As of October 2022, 167 Kiwis with learning disabilities were being paid less than the minimum wage.

The secret garden

On the grounds of Waitakere Hospital in west Auckland sits a 300-square-metre indoor hydroponics garden growing beans, tomatoes and rock melons.

Woodford Gardens is funded by Te Whatu Ora Waitematā (formerly Waitematā DHB) and has been running from Waitakere Hospital since 1993.

According to a promotional video on Facebook, it’s a place for individuals who struggle to find open employment.

Workers develop skills and participate in therapeutic activities such as learning to work with others and gaining horticultural skills.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Woodford Gardens has been running from Waitakere Hospital since 1993.

Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) also funds Wrap ‘N’ Pak​, a west Auckland business in operation since the 1960s.

At these sites, the public health agency is using the exemption to pay workers an average of $7.98 an hour, according to information obtained from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) under the Official Information Act.

A Te Whatu Ora spokesperson said its enterprises were a stepping stone for “vulnerable service-users who require assistance gaining the skills and confidence that will one day assist them to seek employment elsewhere”.

They declined to elaborate on whether workers were assisted to seek outside employment, or whether Te Whatu Ora had plans in place for paying the minimum wage.

What is the minimum wage exemption?

In Aotearoa, the minimum wage is $21.20 an hour.

However, companies can apply for an exemption for employees whose disabilities “significantly” prevent them from performing at standard capacity.

As part of the exemption, which is legislated under section 8 of the Minimum Wage Act of 1983, employers must attempt to make reasonable accommodations for the employee.

There are currently 167 people working under a minimum wage exemption permit in New Zealand, according to MBIE.

Of those, 134 are ‘factory process workers’ and 21 are ‘labourers’, with the rest working in roles across forestry, gardening, cleaning, general clerical and hospitality.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Companies can apply for a minimum wage exemption for employees with learning disabilities.

According to MBIE’s Minimum Wage Exemption Guide, an assessing labour inspector must be “satisfied that the employee is significantly disabled to the point that they are limited in fulfilling their work requirements”.

Their prospective employer then conducts a wage assessment that includes measuring a worker’s productivity and competency, before proposing an hourly rate.

The inspector only signs off once the proposed rate is agreed to by the worker, who can be helped through the process by an external support person such as a family member.

Permits are granted for two-year periods, and can be renewed relatively easily through a labour inspector.

A ‘rights-based’ solution

Olivia Kelly, a senior lecturer at AUT’s law school, called business enterprises or ‘sheltered workshops’ a “historical hangover”.

”We’ve failed them as a society,” she said, referring to disabled people earning below minimum wage.

She’d like to see them receive appropriate vocational training for employment on the open market, and said subsidies shouldn’t be based on a disabled person’s productivity.

“That’s discriminatory in itself and other employees don’t get subject to that sort of stuff,” she said.

Kelly said it would be relatively simple for the Government to repeal section 8 of the Minimum Wage Act, and ensure everyone was paid minimum wage.

She cautioned such a move would mean society needed to put “an enormous amount of support” into making sure disabled people could get jobs on the open market.

However, Kelly added that logistical challenges were no excuse for avoiding a “rights-based approach to working”.

‘Everyone is entitled to contribute’

Drury, from AttainAble, said he would love to pay his staff the minimum wage, but there would be a “knock-on effect” if the exemption was withdrawn.

He said external businesses chose AttainAble because labour was cheaper than mainstream suppliers.

“Somehow we've got to be able to keep the best prices going and keep the employees' income coming in at a level that they're currently on, that doesn't affect the benefits,” Drury said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff In 2022, AttainAble workers earned an average of $2.17 an hour, according to data from MBIE.

He said the minimum wage exemption allowed businesses to employ people with learning disabilities.

“They're coming into a safe working environment that's enjoyable,” he said.

“It allows their families to continue going out to work and not having to look after them.

“The impact it would have on the whole family could be a lot worse than the impact on the individual.”

Drury said everyone should be entitled to work, whatever their abilities.

“Everybody is entitled to feel that they are contributing,” he said.

Drury said AttainAble was “ever-evolving the way we do our work”, which included supporting workers through training such as programming computers on new automated equipment.

“We’re forever hopeful they get very competent at the job that they’re doing, and we would support them 100% if there was a mainstream employer out there that would take on our guys,” he said.

“I'm here to support them however I can to feel part of an inclusive society.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AttainAble Trust employs disabled people under the minimum wage exemption.

It’s not just about the money

John Musson’s 54-year-old daughter Joanne has a learning disability.

On the day Stuff visited AttainAble, she wasn’t at work because she had just had three teeth removed that morning, but Musson said she’d be back at work the next day because she loved it so much.

She’s been working at AttainAble for 34 years and gets paid $5.30 an hour for the 37.5 hours a week she works there doing packing and labelling. Combining her wages and government benefits, she earns $575 a week.

Her father said even if there was a subsidy, it would not resolve the wider social barriers that disabled people faced.

“The Government seems to think throwing money at a problem solves it, it doesn't.”

But it’s not just about the money, Musson said.

“The most important thing is the camaraderie [Joanne] has with the people who work here. She doesn't have any friends outside, apart from the family.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff AttainAble workers do jobs such as labelling, repackaging, counting and strapping.

Sue (who didn’t disclose her last name for privacy reasons) has two adult brothers with learning disabilities.

Before working at AttainAble, she said her brothers were very unhappy because they had nothing to do at home.

Sue was able to find them jobs at an open employment factory, but they were fired after two days because they needed supervision and the employer thought they weren’t productive enough.

“They were distraught,” Sue said of her brothers.

Five years ago, Sue found the AttainAble factory, where staff welcomed her brothers with open arms.

“It is the highlight of their week,” she said. “They have friends here, and they get so excited about coming.”

“If they weren't able to work at these lower rates, then they would not have a job. No-one will employ them... This has changed their life.”

Government response

Minister for Disability Issues Poto Williams said the Government was committed to replacing minimum wage exemptions.

She said a wage supplement would instead top up wage rates for disabled employees, so that employers can pay them the minimum wage.

“After consultation with the disability sector, officials consider that a government wage supplement is the only feasible way to replace these permits while protecting existing jobs,” she said.

AttainAble’s Drury is open to the idea of a government subsidy, although he’s sceptical about how it would work.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Disability Issues Poto Williams.

“I don't envy the Government at all because it's a problem that's been around for a long, long time that many, many people have tried to solve.”

Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni said replacing the minimum wage exemption was an election manifesto commitment which would be resolved before next year’s election.

Despite the Government’s commitment, the issue has been a concern to United Nations disability rights experts since 2014.

At a UN review in Geneva in August, disability experts repeated the same criticism about Aotearoa and raised additional concerns about segregated employment programmes.

They recommended the Government repeal section 8 of the Minimum Wage Act and “ensure that persons with disabilities are paid on the principle of equal pay for work of equal value”.

In response to this, Sepuloni said: “We accept the UN recommendation and will look at ways to respond to it in due course.”

Musson, whose daughter works at AttainAble, said it would be a “disaster” if it shut down.

“If she lost this job, I'd be very doubtful if she could get a job anywhere else,” Musson said, adding that he can’t see what’s wrong with the current system.

“All I know is that it's important for my daughter to come to work.”