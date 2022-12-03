Disabled man harassed for facial condition receives doctorate

Jonathan Chua has Treacher Collins Syndrome which affects his facial features and hearing.

December 3 marks the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This week, Stuff is highlighting systemic issues that prevent disabled people living in an accessible and equitable world, and profiling New Zealanders raising awareness for disability issues.

Jonathan Chua was walking down a Dunedin street when he noticed he was being followed.

“Someone in a car was taking photos of me, and mocking me. It was quite intimidating,” he said.

“That incident started to make me feel a bit more self-conscious."

Chua has Treacher Collins Syndrome, a congenital disorder that affects the development of facial features and causes severe hearing loss.

The incident happened several years ago, but just last month he had a similar experience.

“A bus drove past me and stopped at a traffic light, and I was just walking on past … there was a girl in the bus that was taking photos of me,” he said.

“I feel like I can't do anything about it."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Chua, who lives in Dunedin, has been followed and photographed by strangers on the street because of his condition.

Chua is no stranger to being treated differently but, despite this, he has completed a doctorate degree and is thriving in his career.

Born in Singapore, Chua was mocked during his childhood because of his appearance.

“There were occasions when I got bullied. I definitely felt sad, it affected my self-confidence as well,” he said.

He immigrated to Aotearoa to study at Otago University in 2011, and received a big culture shock upon arrival.

Auckland Visuals People with disabilities navigate a world often not built to suit their needs and many continue to be excluded from accessing or fully participating in everyday parts of life.

The bright city lights of Singapore are a long way from the small town of Dunedin. Chua credits his assimilation to the close friends he made at the university's housing accommodation.

He also faced additional barriers in the educational system due to his disability.

“I have very bad hearing, so I have problems when it comes to presentations, or even, like, group discussions,” Chua said.

“Usually … I just try my best to listen in. One thing that helped me is my ability to read lips."

With support from the university, which equipped him with a hearing loop to wear during lectures, Chua went on to receive a doctorate in food science in 2021.

But Chua said ableist attitudes created further problems when he was applying for jobs.

“I really struggled with that because I felt that my appearance would play a part in the interview."

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Chua received a doctorate in food science from the University of Otago in 2021, and is now thriving in a career.

Chua ended up switching careers, and he now works at Te Whatu Ora as a business knowledge analyst, a job he secured through a referral from a friend.

The 32-year-old wants to promote awareness of Treacher Collins Syndrome, so other people don't have to deal with the same barriers and harassment he has faced.

"I always felt quite good when someone, you know, if they looked at me, they kind of smile,” he said.

“Just be respectful, and don’t stare."

International Day of People with Disabilities is celebrated on December 3.