Racism affects 40% of Asian New Zealanders since Covid-19 pandemic onset

Little remains of the southernmost Chinese settlement in New Zealand, except the legacy of racism. (First published, February 5, 2021.)

Forty percent of Asian Kiwis have experienced racism since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers at the University of Auckland.

The paper, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, finds groups most likely to experience anti-Asian hate were temporary migrants, students, and those living in rural communities.

Author Dr Lynne Soon-Chean Park says experiencing racism can lead to depression, anxiety, and low life satisfaction.

Science Media Centre Asians are facing discrimination in Aotearoa since the pandemic began with students, migrants and those living rurally most affected.

"In Aotearoa and globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted racism in our society, including targeted anti-Asian hatred,” she said.

"Our study describes experiences of racism for Asian people in Aotearoa and the association between these experiences and life satisfaction during the first 18 months of the Covid-19 pandemic."

The study reveals an association between Covid-era racism and life satisfaction.

"These findings inform us where anti-racism actions are most needed, and that such activities should be included in efforts to ensure the wellbeing of Asian communities in a pandemic context,” Park said.

The study, Asian New Zealanders’ experiences of racism during the Covid-19 pandemic and its association with life satisfaction, collected 1452 responses through an online survey in 2021.

The most common forms of racism were microaggressions and verbal attacks, and these occurred predominantly in public places, social media and mainstream media.

The study concluded that the focus ahead should be on actively reducing and eliminating racism.

"Considering the context of our study, this may mean understanding the interplay between national crises and increased explicit racism, actively countering emerging racist narratives as part of an emergency health response and embedding cultural safety, equity and anti-racism upon the foundation of Te Tiriti o Waitangi into these policies."

The research was funded by the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Korea and Korean Studies Promotion Service of the Academy of Korean Studies.