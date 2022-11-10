New university courses teach rangatahi about indigenous storytelling

Canterbury University will offer two new courses giving students a grounding in Māori and Pasifika storytelling.

There are many Māori stories waiting to be told, and Canterbury University will offer new courses to help creative ākonga or students learn how to tell them.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Academics Hamuera Kahi (Ngāti Paoa, Tainui) and Dr Kirsty Dunn (Te Aupōuri, Te Rarawa, Ngāpuhi) created the indigenous narrative minor and certificate in indigenous narrative that will start in 2023.

They hope it will be an exciting addition to a growing movement and recognition of the importance and power of indigenous storytelling using all kinds of media.

“It’s how we train the next generation of storytellers to be confident in knowing who they are, then compliment that with how they use the skill sets,” Kahi said.

Canterbury University Two new indigenous narrative courses will create "endless" possibilities for future graduates in the creative media industries.

The minor would give ākonga an understanding of the approaches to Māori and Pasifika storytelling in digital forms, while the certificate was a standalone qualification, ideal for those in the creative media industries interested in improved representation of Māori, Pasifika and other indigenous cultures across a range of industries.

“There’s a bit of imagination that gets lit.

“Having to collaborate, be the representative, the storyteller for our communities comes with responsibilities and obligations.”

There were “so many of our stories waiting to be told” about generations of people achieving big things in indigenous communities, Kahi said.

“The next generation’s job is to tell their stories.”

Supplied Canterbury University lecturer Hamuera Kahi has co-designed a course teaching students about indigenous narrative.

It will sit within the four-year Bachelor of Digital Screen with Honours, which includes majors in areas like screenwriting and animation.

Taika Waititi, who on accepting an Academy Award for Jojo Rabbit in 2020 dedicated it to indigenous children around the world telling them, “We are the original storytellers,” was the “shining star” inspiring the next generation of filmmakers.

And te reo Māori translations of Disney films like Frozen was another positive for indigenous narration, making stories more accessible.

“The more we see reo on screen … it can be a mark of our richness,” Kahi said.

Their enrolment expectations for the course had already doubled, with 120 signed up so far.

RIALTO Muru will screen in cinemas nationwide from September 1.

One of the courses would be in a wānanga format, with a few weekend master classes with guest speakers from the industry, like his brother, Muru director Tearepa Kahi.

Throughout the minor course, students will be able to work on real-world projects, Kahi said.

“I know there’s a lot of creative talent out there in our community.”

Supplied Canterbury University lecturer Dr Kirsty Dunn has co-designed the course.

Dunn would run a course on Māori literature drawing from her PhD on the whakapapa of storytelling.

Dunn said it was exciting that the minor could be taken as part of any degree, and she saw huge benefit for the content to be included in education training.

“We asked for that.”

There had been “massive” movement already in terms of narrative technology, and Dunn believed the skills learned would create new roles for graduates.

“They will be using these skills in ways that we haven’t really anticipated yet.

“I think that’s exciting.

“The possibilities are endless.”