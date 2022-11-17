First South Island under 13s prepare for waka ama sprint nationals

Children in Te Tauihu prepare for the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships - the first primary and intermediate aged children from the South Island to compete at the event in the North Island.

The recording artist who played Anna in the te reo Māori version of “Frozen”, Jaedyn Randell, is among the acts lined up for a fundraiser to help a group of children become the first from the South Island to take part in a national waka ama competition.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Proceeds from the Motueka Mai Tawhiti festival on Saturday will help fund the group’s trip to the Waka Ama National Sprint Championships at Lake Karāpiro in Waikato in January.

The primary and intermediate children from Motueka and Nelson were the first in their age group to compete in the event from Te Waipounamu/the South Island.

Pohe Stephens from Motueka Mai Tawhiti – an incorporated society set up in Motueka four years ago to raise the community’s proficiency in Māori performing arts and sport – initiated the trip.

Supplied/Oliver Webber Children prepare in Kaiteriteri for the national waka ama sprint championships in Waikato - the first primary and intermediate aged children from the South Island to compete in the event.

He arranged training with the Motueka Waka Ama Club, which provided waka and instructors.

Stephens put the call out for registrations for the competition after he moved back to Nelson at the start of 2022, having lived in Hamilton for the three years prior (where he remained chair of Motueka Mai Tawhiti for a time).

“During that time away, I was able to identify what we didn’t have in our community, and competitive waka ama for our kids was a biggie.”

There were now 36 local children who had signed up for the sprint nationals.

They had been training at Kaiteriteri at the southern end of the Abel Tasman National Park, three times a week after school, he said.

“The majority of the kids were novice paddlers before they started ... they’ve come so far, they’re so co-ordinated.”

The 5-9 year olds would race a 250m course, with the 10-13 year olds racing 500m.

But the trip was as much to experience the environment of the waka ama New Zealand event, Stephens said.

“It’s a vibe, you see people from all over the country coming together.”

Connecting the children to the natural environment was also paramount, he said.

STUFF Paddle a waka towards the Abel Tasman National Park and learn about the rich Māori heritage of the region.

“Most of our kids spend their evenings on Fortnite or on the PlayStation or on cellphones.

“It’s great for their mental health to have them out there on the water, it’s great for their well-being.

“Getting to know the currents ... getting to know what the tide looks like after a rain storm and what it looks like when it’s been clear for a week.”

Paddling also helped children who hadn’t been exposed to things like kapa haka or learning te reo, to connect with tikanga Māori, Stephens said.

Half the group’s funding target for the waka ama competition had been reached through local iwi support and fundraising efforts, enough to get the around 80 children and supporters there by driving, he said.

Melissa Banks Photography/Supplied Sifa Pongipongi and Tia Herewini performing with Ngā Mātātupu from Parklands School, at kapa haka competition Te Huinga Whetū 2022 in Nelson. Ngā Mātātupu are due to be among performers at a festival hosted by Motueka Mai Tawhiti in Motueka this weekend.

The group was hoping to raise enough to fly there.

The festival in Motueka on Saturday would share the history of the name Motueka, which originates in French Polynesia, with performances from Māori and Pasifika artists, food stalls and craft activities.

Seventeen performances were scheduled at the event at Decks Reserve between 4pm – 8pm, including Top of the South Island junior Kapa Haka champions,Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Tuia Te Matangi, Nelson Intermediate, and Parklands School.

In case of wet weather, Motueka Mai Tawhiti advised checking their Facebook page for any change of venue.

Entry was free with koha gratefully received.