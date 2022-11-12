Ceramic golems come to life in Wellington exhibition

Wellington-based artist Annaliese Brown’s new exhibition, Golem, explores her Jewish identity. More than 100 ceramic golems are sitting in Thistle Hall from November 7 to 13.

Wellington-based artist Annaliese Brown started making ceramic golems four years ago and hasn’t been able to stop.

"In this room, I think there's about a hundred, give or take,” she says.

“It just keeps growing, and I thought maybe I'd move on by now, but I can't, it’s sort of a deep obsession at this point."

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington-based artist Annaliese Brown’s new exhibition Golem explores the idea of existing between different cultures.

Her new exhibition Golem is on of Thistle Hall in Wellington until November 13, and explores the idea of finding harmony while existing between different cultures.

READ MORE:

* When life doesn't give you lemons: How to subsitute for supermarkets' out-of-stock ingredients

* Mike Shouhed spills Shahs of Sunset cast secrets: 'We fight like siblings, we love like siblings'

* Being Jewish in New Zealand and the concerning rise of antisemitism



A golem is a creature in Jewish mysticism that is viewed as a guardian.

"Golem is a Yiddish word that comes from a Hebrew word that means incomplete or unformed,” says Brown, who is Jewish.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff More than 100 ceramic golems, viewed as guardians in Jewish mysticism, are sitting in Thistle Hall until November 13.

"I think we can all kind of resonate with that a little bit, in that we’re all learning, we’re all still growing, we all still make mistakes, we all don't feel like we fit in."

The ceramic golems are made of clay, coated with a layer of glass and minerals, and range in size, colour and patterns.

Many bare a single breast, which isn’t typical for a golem.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The term golem comes from a Hebrew word that means unformed or incomplete, and Brown says this resonates with her as we all are still learning and make mistakes.

"I wanted to add that to give an acknowledgement to the original golem … it was this androgynous, intersex being, and I just think that's really beautiful,” she says.

“I wanted to give a nod to that, as well as encourage people to see the golems as something that are genderless."

Windows, staircases and doors are recurring images that appear on the golems, ideas that stem from Brown’s experiences while visiting Israel in her youth.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Many of Brown’s golems bare a single breast, a nod to the original golem which was an androgynous, intersex being.

“We went to this really, really ancient city that had been carved into a mountain in the desert. We got to walk inside the city, we got to go up these staircases,” she says.

“We were inside the mountain, looking out of windows that had been carved by humans, and it was just mind-blowing.”

The imagery stuck with Brown, and she wants to give the sense that her golems are individual structures that she's carving communities into.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Brown says she sometimes feels like “the token Jew” and the golems represent a solid form that can exist between contradicting cultures.

"Just drawing together that ancient history, that ancient Judaism that still feels spiritually very relevant to me now,” she says.

"I've been making these golems as a way of helping me to figure out who I am as an individual and therefore how I can help my communities."

Even a small golem can take Brown 20 hours to create, and she estimates around a thousand hours of work has gone into the exhibition.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Hundreds of hours of work have gone into making the ceramic golems which are moulded out of clay before being fired to produce an outer layer of minerals and glass.

“I use a technique called coil building where, pretty much, you make long, thick, spaghetti noodles out of clay,” she says.

“A lot of them have my fingerprints in them, and I don't smooth those out, they’re a little bit lumpy, so you can see that they're made by a human."

Brown, 29, believes many people today struggle to find what community they fit into because they often exist between many cultures.

"For me, being Jewish is a really big part of my life, but I still feel like I'm not Jewish enough, and then when I'm not in my Jewish circles I feel too Jewish, like I'm the token Jew,” she says.

"I find making these golems helps me to have a solid form that can exist in all of those contradicting cultures in harmony, and that's sort of my intention to help myself heal, and help my communities heal."

Exhibition open 11am-6pm until Sunday.