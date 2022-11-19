New book highlights the enduring power of Te Motunui Epa

Taranaki Māori celebrated the return of the Motunui Epa panels to the region in 2015.

Carved by tūpuna more than two centuries ago, the famed Motunui Epa survived war and widespread land theft in Taranaki. Deena Coster reports on how a new book about the taonga is keeping the story alive.

Breathing life into a story some might have assumed ended once carvings illegally smuggled out of Aotearoa returned to their rightful home was a mission Dr Rachel Buchanan felt compelled to take on.

Standing in front of Te Motunui Epa in New Plymouth three years ago was a moment the published author will never forget.

“I was quite mesmerised by their beauty,” she said.

Buchanan, who is of Te Atiawa and Taranaki iwi, felt the taonga, carved out of tōtara, “spoke to her” that day, and inspired her to find out more.

“I felt drawn to these carvings.”

The result of her dedication is Te Motunui Epa, her fourth book, which will be published this month.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff Dr Rachel Buchanan was inspired to write a book about Te Motunui Epa when she saw the panels for the first time in person three years ago.

The book has a biographical feel, as it develops the life story of the epa prior to their illegal exportation from the country, the ongoing fight to secure their return, and their life as it stands, on show at the Puke Ariki Museum.

Buchanan said her new book is in no way the definitive story of the taonga, but one version of it, which picks up the story from 1971.

For the uninitiated, the epa were thought to have been carved between 1750 and 1820, before they were buried in a swamp near Motunui, north Taranaki, to protect them as inter-tribal warfare came to the region.

The carvings, which likely formed the walls of a pātaka, or storehouse, were discovered in 1972, before being illegally sold to a Switzerland-based collector George Ortiz for US$65,000, and smuggled out of New Zealand.

Since 1978, successive New Zealand Governments tried to get the panels back but failed.

ANDY JACKSON/Fairfax NZ/Stuff Te Motunui epa have been on display at Puke Ariki in New Plymouth/Ngamotu since 2015.

This changed in 2014, when a deal was finally struck and $4.5 million was paid out to the Ortiz family to secure the return of the epa.

The taonga have been on display at Puke Ariki since 2015.

Stuff Hundreds of people witnessed the official launch of the public display of the panels at Puke Ariki Museum.

“It’s a miracle they came back,” Buchanan said.

Her first step was to file Official Information Act requests to access files and documents held by government agencies about the panels.

Much of the work going through this treasure trove took place in Melbourne, where she lives, during the city’s Covid-19 lockdown.

“Once I started going through those boxes I was really blown away by what I’d seen.”

The negotiations to secure the return of the epa were done in secret, with the public only being informed of the deal in July 2014.

Buchanan’s book reveals how the initial offer of $3m was turned down by the Ortiz family.

At the time, the Government had a clear stance that it did not want to create any impression it endorsed the purchase of illegally exported taonga at market prices.

Deena Coster/Stuff Te Motunui Epa is the latest book by published author Rachel Buchanan, who has whakapapa ties to Taranaki.

The Western perspective is one challenged by Buchanan in her book, which includes a first-person narrative written from the perspective of the taonga.

A reluctance to pay a high price was viewed as being held to ransom, but the book suggests the Māori concept of utu as another way to understand the situation.

Utu can mean revenge or retribution, but can also be the restoration of balance and harmony in relationships through positive action.

It is widely accepted, and acknowledged by the Government through its treaty settlement process, that Taranaki Māori were subjected to widespread land confiscation and cultural disruption, primarily because of Crown actions.

In this context, the $4.5m payment could be seen as a way to put things right.

Stuff Taranaki kaumatua Peter Moeahu said he was privileged to be part of the return of the epa to Taranaki.

In June 2014, Taranaki kaumatua Peter Moeahu was part of a delegation who travelled to Geneva, Switzerland, to recover the panels from the Ortiz family.

When he first saw the epa, Moeahu recalled how emotionally taxing it was.

“I must admit, I guess, I was almost bought to tears. I can’t explain why, it was just a momentous occasion that I was privileged to be part of.”

Stuff The Motunui Epa panels were returned to Te Atiawa at ceremony at Puke Ariki in 2015. Prime minister John Key was in attendance.

Like the Government, the return of the epa had never slipped off the radar of Te Ātiawa, and Moeahu said it was one of the first things put on the table at the start of the iwi treaty negotiations with the Crown.

“When that was done, I don’t think anyone thought it would occur.”

Moeahu was unsure what motivated a succession of political leaders to seek the return of the epa, but he felt luck played some role.

“We just happened to be in the right place at the right time.”

supplied/Stuff The Motunui epa were first taken to Te Papa in Wellington, before being returned to Taranaki. (File Photo)

While the stars might have aligned for the iwi to get its taonga back, Moeahu said there was a clear agreement, albeit it after some “robust discussion”, for the epa to be housed at Puke Ariki.

The decision recognised that taxpayer money was used to buy the panels back, but Moeahu said the move also symbolised much more for the iwi.

“It was a demonstration of us giving back to the community again.”

Buchanan’s hope now for the book is that it would keep stimulating discussion and debate about the epa, kōrero which might craft the next chapter of the life story of the taonga.

“This book is about power and hope and what can survive in the face of all of that.”

The public launch of Te Motunui Epa begins at 6pm on Monday, November 21 at Puke Ariki Museum. Refreshments will be provided, and no RSVP is needed.