Signing avatar could help Deaf Kiwis order at fast food drive-throughs

Arash Tayebi’s idea to develop sign language avatar technology is personal.

It was 2016, and Tayebi was getting vertigo attacks nearly every day for six months.

After treatment to deal with a diagnosis of Meniere's​ disease, a disorder of the inner ear that can cause dizzy spells and hearing impairment, he lost hearing in his left ear.

He started to get more involved in the Deaf community, but quickly realised there were no Deaf or hard-of-hearing people in the engineering field where he works.

So he asked: why? And like most engineers, he wanted to come up with a solution for better Deaf education.

Avatars from Kara Technologies, the company subsequently founded by Tayebi, can communicate in New Zealand Sign Language (NZSL) and show emotion with facial expressions.

For Deaf people to see facial expressions on an avatar is part of the language grammar and helps provide more context.

And while still in the pilot stage, Tayebi hopes the technology will become easier to access as 24/7 teachers or in emergencies.

SUPPLIED Arash Tayebi of Kara Technologies, right, pictured with a signing avatar called Niki.

In an emergency situation, the hearing community get many messages very fast in lots of formats, he said. However, the Deaf community gets a delayed message and in an emergency “every second matters”.

He said the technology would work by pre-empting various emergency messages, recording them and then stitching them together for the avatar to communicate.

The avatars are a complementary tool to human interpreters, Tayebi said. He doesn’t want to “step on human interpreters’ toes”.

“We are doing this because information services are rapidly increasing every day, but the number of human NZSL interpreters can’t keep up with that pace.”

Monica Leach is Deaf and communicates in NZSL. She thinks a signing avatar is a “fantastic” idea and can see many uses for it, as well as in emergency situations.

In her experience, there has been no consistency or standard process for the Deaf community to get information during an emergency. She would like to see equal access to information for the Deaf community.

She thinks there’s also a gap in the media where more NZSL interpreters could be used – such as on TV news.

“We should really have a regular interpreter on the 6 o’clock news... Deaf people miss out on a lot of information,” she said.

She said the technology could also have a valuable use in schools.

A lot of Deaf people have a low literacy rate because the Deaf education system fails students, she said.

“You need to have more sign language in the class... especially for children in the rural areas,” she said, speaking to Stuff through a sign language interpreter.

“Children should be learning in their first language and technology can certainly be a solution for that.”

Kara Technologies has approached government agencies with the possibility of using its signing avatar technology in its communications, Tayebi said, although subsequent progress has been slow.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) said it was open to using innovative forms of technology to get critical information to Deaf people.

“Our preference is always to use ‘real life’ NZSL interpreters, but we recognise there are times when interpreters will not be available,” said NEMA’s manager of communications Anthony Frith.

He said NEMA had met with Kara Technologies to discuss the avatar technology, its potential benefits and how it might work in practice. However, it was too early to say whether it would be adopted.

SUPPLIED Arash Tayebi (right) with Grace Covey, Kara Technologies’ sign language expert.

“We are eager to explore it further,” Frith said.

He said NEMA had been working with advocacy group Deaf Aotearoa since 2018 to significantly expand and normalise the use of NZSL before, during and after an emergency.

Its emergency preparedness website and other resources have been translated into NZSL, and the agency provides NZSL interpreters during emergencies.

“There is more work to be done to improve access to emergency information for Deaf people, and we will continue to work closely with the Deaf community to continue this progress,” Frith said.

In the meantime, people have been approaching Kara Technologies for projects, but the company has limited capacity.

Tayebi said he and his team have to be selective with the projects they take on.

Eventually he’d love to see signing avatars available at fast-food drive-throughs and make providing sign language a “normal thing to do”.