Iwi histories and stories in mural inspire hope in local youth

Students from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tuia Te Matangi and other guests at the unveiling of new murals and panels at entrance to Trafalgar Park.

Jade Smith, 15, is looking forward to showing her friends Nelson’s newest murals around Trafalgar Park.

The young artist and illustrator, who affiliates to Ngāti Kuia​, was part of the team of rangatahi (youth) who created the murals with Tauranga multidisciplinary Māori artist Graham Hoete aka “Mr G”.

On the walkway to Trafalgar Park from the river, the art works feature a shag, a two headed kererū (New Zealand pigeon) and a dolphin, creatures that are woven into top of the south iwi history and pūrākau (stories).

“Kaikaiāwaro, the dolphin, led Matua Hautere through the sounds and through the mountains so we could build from there,” Smith explained.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Tauranga multidisciplinary Māori artist Graham Hoete aka “Mr G”.

At the beginning of the year, the rangatahi spent two days learning history, storytelling and conjuring up ideas, Smith said.

The art work “brought a bit of spark and bit more life to the area” and was a great sign of hope for the future for young people.

“I'm looking forward to being able to tell the story and tell my friends or kids in the future like, hey, I painted this with Mr. G.”

Te Puni Kōkiri (Ministry of Māori development) kaitohutohu-ā-rohe (regional advisor) Leighton Ngawaka said in te ao Māori, youth were recognised as tomorrow’s leaders.

But from listening to them speaking, their hopes, dreams and aspirations, Ngawaka (Ngāti Pikiao, Ngaati Maahanga) had other thoughts.

“The kōrero in that room felt like the kōrero of the leaders of today,” said a visibly moved Ngawaka.

Mr G (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Ngāti Awa) said the work was about strengthening the identity of rangatahi who connect to this rohe (region) in terms of traditional stories.

“The whole goal is to continually remind them of who they are,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Pupils from Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Tuia Te Matangi perform a mōteatea (traditional chant) at the unveiling.

The word tūmanako is the Maori word for hope – and Whakatū’s new taonga (treasures) are part of a nationwide project spreading the word across the country.

The kaupapa (initiative) emerged out of a dark period of Mr G’s life eight years ago, at one point in which he was suicidal. Out of that bleakness, came a ray of light.

“It was in that place I discovered the true power of hope, and how powerful and beautiful this thing called hope is,” he told those who attended the unveiling of the murals on Friday.

“For me, hope has two functions. One is to heal a broken person. And secondly, it also inspires a person to dream for the future.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The initiative emerged out of a dark period of Mr G’s life eight years ago, but out of that bleakness, came a ray of light.

Part of the mural includes an image of two hands reaching together – a reminder to stay connected with those you love.

“I know for myself when I was going through a dark time the last thing I was going to do was to reach out for help,” Mr G said.

“Reach in, whānau (family). Reach into your bros, reach into your kids, reach out to your cousins, and just check in on each other okay?”

The mural project was paid for by Te Puni Kōkiri Ministry of Māori Development, and delivered with local support from NCC, Ngā Iwi o Te Tau Ihu, Whakatū Marae, rangatahi and local stakeholders, Community Venues Limited and the Tasman Rugby Union.