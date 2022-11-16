New hotel gives rangatahi a reason to stay in Kaikōura

Hariata Allen is one of six rangatahi undergoing training and employment at Sudima in Kaikōura, offering much-needed career opportunities to allow young people to stay in the area.

While many rangatahi leave Kaikōura in pursuit of jobs and opportunities, Hariata Allen is part of a cohort excited to build their career from home.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

After only five months of mahi for Sudima Hotel, the 19-year-old is already training as a duty manager, and she hopes to keep climbing the ranks.

She is one of six young Ngāti Kurī in traineeships with Hind Management to work in the new hotel in Kaikōura, which iwi representative Rawiri Manawatu says offers a much-needed way for them to stay in their takiwā.

The region had been through a “tough time with the earthquakes and then Covid”, but there was a real “buzz and positivity” in the town due to new developments like the hotel.

READ MORE:

* Kaikōura's 'day in the sun' coming soon

* Major earthquake, Covid-19 pandemic leaves Kaikōura businesses 'gun shy'

* Hotel rises over Kaikoura in four-star sign of economic recovery



“They’re really keen to support young people to not just get a job, but get them to five-star hospitality or manaaki.”

It was “huge for the rangatahi” – youth between 15 and 25 – of the area, since there were limited career pathways that enabled them to stay in the seaside Canterbury town.

Sudima Hotels Ngāti Kurī rangatahi are being trained and employed in Kaikōura’s new hotel in an effort to keep young people in the area.

The iwi had been trying to find ways to encourage them to stay.

“It’s their tūrangawaewae, they’re from there, but they have to move out because there are no career pathways. That’s a big driver.

“If they’re getting development, they don’t have to move away.”

Some were working part-time at the hotel while finishing school, he said.

“It wasn’t just the employment that drew people to it, it was the career pathway, development and the values Sudima held … I think that fits with a lot of whānau.”

Allen, who worked for locally owned Whale Watch Kaikōura along with other whānau members after leaving school at the end of Year 12, said she had “built myself up quite fast” with no previous hospitality experience.

She moved to Ōtautahi for five months to begin her training before moving home to Kaikōura.

“I’ve always wanted to be in the tourism industry.”

But a former plan to become an air hostess would have required a move away, like many young friends had to do.

“We are one of the top tourism places in New Zealand.

“There are jobs, but for bigger and better opportunities, you’re more likely to move away.”

She felt the Sudima was “like we’re all family here, blood or not.”

supplied The brand new 4.5-star Sudima Hotel officially opened in October.

Hind Management chief people officer Phillipa Gimmillaro said the pandemic slowed down the build, but for 18 months behind the scenes it was talking with the community about their vision for local employment and opportunities to “showcase the unique culture of the area and the beauty of the region”.

“We knew there was a real opportunity to positively impact the community with career opportunities normally only available in city centres.

“All too often, rangatahi living in the regions need to move away from their community and support networks and choose between whānau or career.”

Staff attended the Kaikōura High School careers fair, spoke to youth and met with school staff to discuss career pathways and future opportunities.

The hotel tried to ensure employment included professional development, company benefits and above-living wage pay rates that “put local people first, particularly rangatahi”.

Salaries ranged from a starting rate of $24 per hour at entry-level positions with no experience, to hotel management positions well over $100,000.

Traineeships were created specifically for Ngāti Kurī rangatahi, and they had filled six of 10 offered.

They had high hopes for Allen’s future, and hoped to have some “real success stories coming out of Kaikōura”.

Sudima Hotels had been part of the Auckland “Youth Employer Pledge” for a number of years and knew the “pain points” for young people gaining meaningful employment.

supplied The $35m Kaikōura four-storey, 120-room hotel is on the town's esplanade.

“In Kaikōura we filled the gaps around the skills we couldn’t source locally with internal talent pipelines, transferring staff within our networks and providing relocation packages so staff were better off with the move and well settled.”

Existing staff were building new skills and supporting new training programmes within the hotel, like NZQA assessors for hospitality qualifications it plans to roll out in 2023.