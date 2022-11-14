White Ribbon launches new resource to combat family violence

Family violence isn’t always a scene from Once Were Warriors. More often, it’s about men controlling women, sometimes without physical abuse at all. (Video first published in September 2020)

A charity wants to flip the script on masculine stereotypes which it says are fuelling Aotearoa’s horrific domestic violence statistics.

White Ribbon launched a series of free online resources on Monday, aiming to change the phrase “boys will be boys”, and encourage them to be kind, caring and respectful.

Manager Rob McCann says the outdated ideas of what a man is supposed to be need to be replaced with concepts that encourage and support healthy masculinity.

“Believing in the rigid rules of masculinity is 20 times more likely to predict committing violence than any other demographic factors like ethnicity, age or income,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Backyard Banter: Kiwis need to use their voices

* White Ribbon Riders blast 'unspoken rules' of masculinity

* How Christmas gifts can reinforce toxic gender stereotypes

* How changing sexist attitudes could help prevent domestic violence

* Raising boys in the wake of #MeToo



“Those are astonishing, awful numbers, and it’s why we need to ensure the next generation are not indoctrinated into that unhealthy way of thinking, or what we often refer to as the ‘man box’."

McCann said phrases like “boys will be boys” emphasise old, unhealthy stereotypes and they were still being used today.

Pavel Golovkin/AP A new campaign by White Ribbon wants to encourage and support healthy masculinity.

"These phrases reinforce the rigid rules of masculinity that are linked to violence against women, and the time has come for us to take back the phrase and change the narrative,” he said.

“Too often men believe they need to appear tough and in control in front of other men. This is from a fear, real or not, that they will be rejected, possibly violently, if they don’t fit in."

The resources are available on the White Ribbon website, and include graphics people can share on social media, videos that provide information, and tool boxes covering topics such as how to raise respectful boys.

"Talk to your son, or the boys in the team you coach, or at your school, about being a good human and what that looks like in your daily life,” McCann said.

"Men can and should be part of the solution to reducing Aotearoa’s horrific family violence statistics."