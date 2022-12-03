Like 'drinking from a fire hose' says Whaikaha boss of new role

Paula Tesoriero discusses her role as Whaikaha chief executive and the importance of celebrating International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

December 3 marks the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. This week, Stuff is highlighting systemic issues that prevent disabled people living in an accessible and equitable world, and profiling New Zealanders raising awareness for disability issues.

Becoming the first permanent chief executive of Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People is like “drinking from a fire hose”, says Paula Tesoriero.

“There's just so much information to take in,” she said. “And you've got to get to know staff, stakeholders, understand everything that you're responsible for within the organisation and make connections to all kinds of groups and organisations.”

And on top of that, she’s having to make decisions.

It’s no wonder she’s working up to 13 hours a day, six days a week – even if she’s reluctant to admit those long hours because “I'm not sure that it's good role modelling for me,” she said.

“We're very much in establishment phase, we are not a BAU [business as usual] operation,” she said.

“In terms of actually establishing our full mandate, we're very much in our early days. And so that does mean long hours.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Paula Tesoriero, chief executive of Whaikaha – The Ministry of Disabled People.

But she recognises it’s not sustainable.

And then, in the first four weeks of being the first disabled chief executive of a government ministry, she caught Covid-19 and endured a level of fatigue that she’s never experienced before.

“That's been a difficult recovery,” she said. “It wasn't a particularly minor issue for me.”

Despite a rough start, she’s optimistic about building up Whaikaha. Both her personal lived experience of disability and previous role as the disability rights commissioner for five years are invaluable.

When comparing her previous role to her new one as the boss at Whaikaha, “all the issues are the same”, she said.

“I think coming into this role with a really solid understanding of what disabled people and their whānau are asking for has really set me in good stead to hit the ground running.”

She also experiences the day-to-day impacts of living with an impairment.

“As a disabled person, like many of us, I have pain every day,” she said.

But accessing disability supports and services from such organisations as the New Zealand Artificial Limbs Service helps her appreciate and understand the importance of effective services.

“Seeing that in the way that I've had support as an amputee definitely informs how I think about aspects of this role,” she said. “So how prosthetists, in my situation, engage with me, do everything they can to give me the best prosthetic for the things I need to do and the fast turnaround times if I break something.

“It's about disabled people being able to express what we need to live a good life, not what someone else tells us, and for that just to be supported and championed.”

When the establishment of Whaikaha was announced in October 2021, the Government said the ministry would be responsible for delivering disability services – including the national roll-out of Enabling Good Lives, a set of principles giving disabled people more freedom and choice with their support.

Disability support services currently assist 50,000 people in Aotearoa, but Whaikaha knows there are other people wanting to access that support too.

Whaikaha has been allocated $100 million for disability support services over the next four years from the latest budget, but Tesoriero said it won’t be enough.

“I think government's definitely been clear acknowledging that it's a start,” she said. “We will obviously have opportunities throughout different budget cycles to talk with government, with ministers about that funding.”

The ministry is still defining what a “roll-out” looks like but, in the meantime, it is trying to create more flexibility in the disability support systems that already exist, such as different guidelines for purchasing arrangements and access to more personalised ways of funding.

“I've seen lives transformed literally, and I've seen so many families and disabled people expressing such pain and hurt when they don't have access to the things that they need to live a good life.”

Tesoriero expects the ministry would start delivering some tangible change to disability supports in the next calendar year.

Whaikaha promised to also implement new accessibility legislation and work across government to bring disability issues to the forefront at other ministries.

Many disability advocates have been vocal over their disappointment in the Accessibility for New Zealanders bill in its current form, that it doesn't include mandating accessibility or have a dispute resolution process for accessibility barriers.

Tesoriero said she is aware of disabled people’s concerns that the legislation doesn’t go far enough.

“There’s a balance to be struck around making the most of the opportunity that's there, which I think is that select committee process at the moment,” she said.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Tesoriero is working up to 13 hours a day, six days a week as chief executive of Whaikaha at the moment.

She also said there’s real power being at the table with other chief executives of public service agencies.

“You only need to send a text or just say, ‘I need to talk to you about something’ and you've got an instant connection and a real sense of collective responsibility across the chief executives.”

She envisions a workforce in Whaikaha which really supports disabled people to thrive.

“Far from being perfect right now, but very much with an intention to be great …” she said. “We want to make sure our own house is really tidy and that we're an exemplar.”

As at October 31, 28% of Whaikaha staff had informed the ministry they identify as disabled.

Tesoriero said it’s important to celebrate International Day of Persons with Disabilities, not just at Whaikaha but so it’s across everyone’s radar.

“I think that it's so important we have a day as a community of disabled people to celebrate who we are as a population and that we role-model disability leadership,” she said.

“That we have a day to raise awareness of the barriers that society has in the way of disabled people living a good life.”

She said Whaikaha has a “wonderful platform” to build on with the other significant work happening which impacts the disability sector, such the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in State Care, the Waitangi Tribunal Kaupapa Inquiry, the UN disability rights experts recommendations.

“We're in this moment of time where we can start to shift the dial and make meaningful change.”