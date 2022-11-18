Living with invisible disabilities has 'taken away the best years of my life'

Waisu, who wears sunglasses, a mask and headphones to avoid sensory overload, was declined the sale of alcohol because a supermarket staffer incorrectly thought they were intoxicated.

Managing invisible disabilities feels like a lifetime of “not being believed”, but a Christchurch resident says their skin colour exacerbates others’ suspicion of them.

In their younger years Anisa Waisu​, 42, who uses they/them pronouns, may have stayed silent. But last week they were denied a liquor purchase at a supermarket, apparently falsely accused of being intoxicated.

The supermarket said it was a mistake and miscommunication for which Waisu received an apology, but Waisu believed it was an example of discrimination.

“What else could it be?”

Waisu keeps their head down, wears sunglasses and headphones when out in public. They rarely leave home, in part because they struggle with sensory overload, they said.

Over their lifetime, their list of invisible illnesses has grown, ranging from nerve damage and arthritis to ADHD and autism. Each diagnosis was a result of “a fight just to be believed”.

“It’s taken away the best years of my life … my life is very small now,” they said. They live in social housing.

At the supermarket last week, Waisu opted for a self-checkout. After scanning a can of beer, they raised a hand for assistance.

Anisa Waisu felt 'discrimination' after being denied the sale of alcohol

When the checkout supervisor approached, Waisu presumed they'd be asked for their age, so volunteered: “I’m 42.”

Waisu said the worker looked at them with “utter contempt” and snapped “did I ask?”

Waisu tried to ease the tension with a laugh, but was denied service, and told only “because you said you were 42” as an explanation. They said it took over 40 “humiliating” minutes and talking to three other supervisors for the decision to be reversed.

One supervisor speculated Waisu was denied service due to appearing intoxicated, and reportedly sniffed them for a sign of alcohol.

“I had to be smiling, polite. I couldn’t raise my voice even though I was humiliated … I felt like a dog,” they said.

To Waisu, it was discrimination. They said they’d experienced a lifetime of being treated differently, and said being a person of colour made it harder.

Waisu felt forced “to play ‘the happy Fijian’ to disarm folks and put them at ease”.

No form of discrimination hit them harder than racism, they said, describing the feeling as “a gut punch”.

That was the feeling Waisu got at the supermarket.

“What about me looked drunk? Was it the colour of my skin?”

Waisu lodged a complaint with the Human Rights Commission on Monday, hoping it could result in cultural literacy training for supermarket employees.

They said they didn’t accept the incident was a miscommunication. They believed “everyone” was racist and had biases against people, and “the most important thing is you try not to be”.

Waisu’s day to day may be spent managing their disabilities, but they were more sick of having to act happy to appear less of a threat to strangers, they said.

“People can f... off with their sympathy. I just wanted to be treated fairly and be respected for who I am.”