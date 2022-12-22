Is racial ignorance the secret ingredient to the success of Sam Smith's hit?

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ Unholy music video is set in a sex club cabaret and features a diverse and queer cast including Gottmik and Violet Chachki from RuPaul's Drag Race and porn star Paddy O'Brian. (Image description: Sam Smith looks menacingly into the camera while singing, surrounded by gender-queer dancers dressed in cabaret-style outfits.)

Appropriation or appreciation? Eda Tang asks the experts to break down the use of Middle Eastern and Indian music in Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Unholy.

Luka Venter knew Sam Smith’s new hit was problematic before needing to hear it.

The composer-conductor from Te Whanganui-a-Tara immediately noticed lyrics in African American Vernacular English, or Black English.

To him, this was the first sign of cultural appropriation, given the song was written by five non-African American writers.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ sultry hit, Unholy, was top of the New Zealand charts for 11 weeks, signalling mass popularity and a “defiant celebration of queerness”.

The song, a symbol of transgressive sexiness, has brought gay club music into the mainstream world and frequents “spicy” Tiktoks and burlesque dance classes.

But apart from its explicit lyrics, what’s behind the song’s feeling of unruliness and mystery? The answer lies, potentially problematically, in its use of Middle Eastern and Indian musical elements and appropriation of Black English, says Venter.

Venter says that several elements, when “taken out of [their] original musical contexts and being placed into the Western musical contexts [signifiy] at best, the ‘otherworldly’, or at the worst, the sinister and exotic”.

He’s referring specifically to the Phyrgian dominant scale, which sounds different to Western musical scales because some of the gaps between notes are shorter.

“As a musical building block, it's very common, whether in various Middle Eastern or Indian traditions, and even in Europe.”

But its use in Western music, he says is often “woven into contexts of strangeness, the exotic, or often also the sinister or nefarious”.

Venter sees it as overt appropriation, “especially when … the choice has been made for the scale's most salient part, that striking semitone … to fall precisely on the word unholy.

“It's the context and intersection of the various elements that … raise concerns with Sam Smith's Unholy.”

Unknown/Supplied Professor of ethnomusicology, Gregory Booth, says sounds of the “gapped scale” are used all the time in movies to suggest an Arab setting. (Image description: Mid-shot of Booth standing in front a wall and some trees, looking into the camera. He wears a light brown button up shirt and has a short white beard.)

Gregory Booth is a professor of ethnomusicology at the University of Auckland.

European classical music is based on a major and minor scale, he says, building tension through harmony as opposed to melody. Therefore, Western music needed scales “that produced predictable and manageable chordal harmonic structures”.

The phrygian scale, or what he calls the gapped scale, is “in a very generalising kind of way, more likely to be found in the Arab world”, Booth says.

“Movies do it all the time when they want to be Arab.”

Venter says that similar musical devices are echoed in Britney Spears’ Toxic, “which similarly deals with the idea of the transgressive or dangerous”.

He says that while Toxic uses quite a rich harmony and features of the phrygian scale, Unholy uses “only a single gesture [as] the unchanging musical spine of the song from start to finish”.

Reducing nuance for a colouristic effect is the general method of most Orientalist art, he says.

Unknown/Supplied Associate Professor in media and communication, Nabeel Zuberi, says the song has the effect of associating those sounds with something sexual. (Image description: Black and white close-up of Zuberi sitting inside by a window smiling at the camera. He wears a black T-shirt and black-framed glasses.)

Nabeel Zuberi, Associate Professor in media and communication, researches popular music.

He says the song itself didn’t bother him in terms of being racially exploitative. However, he says, “It does have the effect of associating those sounds with something sexual.

"I tend to think of music as … about mimicry and mixing," says Zuberi. “The notion of the Creole, the hybrid or the mixed is really crucial to music.”

He says the phrygian scale is used widely in Western music, and not necessarily in the context of Orientalism.

"We copy in order to learn how to do something.”

Zuberi says he doesn't want to treat music as an owned commodity, but is aware that it can be ripped off and misappropriated.

The difference between stealing and sampling is all about context, he says.

“Context and culture and the particular kind of economic relations between parties.”

Booth says that “we all sort of make stereotypical generalisations about other groups of people”. However, it gets problematic when power is involved, he says.

“In the 19th century, when composers, painters and everybody else was fascinated by … not the reality but the image of what we’ll call the Middle East or the Arab world, they started borrowing that stuff, and you see it in some of the orchestral and operatic music of Europe in the late 19th century and that then translated into movies.

“Once it got into the movies, it just stayed there. Any movie you pick, even today, if it’s got an Arab setting, at some point, you’re going to hear that kind of scale structure.

“It comes from the connection between sound and story, sound and narrative settings,” says Booth.

“It means exotic, it means other people, it means, more or less, the Middle East.”

Booth says the music itself has nothing to do with anything exotic or sexual.

“There’s always this extent to which Orientalism sexualises the other … that’s part of the appeal of this mirage.

“If I have the power to control the representation, then what I say actually becomes a kind of reality, and that’s the hook.”