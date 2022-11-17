IHC bath ban compared to 'institutional indictments' in internal government memo

A bath has had its taps removed at a Hawke’s Bay residential home run by Idea Services.

An internal memo within Whaikaha – Ministry of Disabled People compares a prohibition of baths in disability residential homes to “past institutional indictments”.

IHC’s bath ban has been an ongoing issue between service provider Idea Services, families and Whaikaha since it stopped baths and removed taps from its residential homes in September 2021.

At the time, Idea Services said the decision to implement the ban was a result of being charged by WorkSafe following the drowning of a 63-year-old woman in its care in Taranaki 2016. Nathan Booker, 15, was also under the care of Idea Services when he drowned in 2014. However, WorkSafe rejects that banning baths was a solution to prevent further deaths.

IHC group chief executive Ralph Jones said there was no consultation with residents or family members over the decision to ban baths.

Idea Services was ordered to pay $75,000 to the woman’s family, while costs of $43,278 were awarded to WorkSafe.

As a result of the issue, Napier man Glenn Marshall made a complaint to the United Nations under the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and to the Ombudsman’s office.

The internal memo from Whaikaha dated August 2022, released under the OIA which Marshall included in his complaints, stated a recommendation in relation to Idea Services.

It includes a recommendation from a witness to “review if institutional neglect in current service provision is still relevant and pervasive today, but the subtlety is more covert”.

It added that recipients of the organisation’s services were “very unhappy”.

The witness also recommended a “training” in values and how service providers are demonstrating the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (UNCRPD) in action. Aotearoa signed and ratified the UNCRPD in 2008.

The witness describes the bath ban as a “human rights issues that has a resonance with past institutional indictments”.

SUPPLIED Glenn Marshall and his 20-year-old son Eamon.

Marshall's son Eamon is 20 years old and is disabled. And although his son isn’t under IHC care, he says the issue is personal to him because he sees the therapeutic benefits a bath has for his son.

He said there are emotional, physical and spiritual benefits for disabled people having a bath – “it’s the feeling of weightlessness and warmth … it’s a really nurturing thing for them”.

“The disabled people are the ones who pay the price,” he said, as a result of the bath ban.

IHC received $315.25 million in government contracts in the financial year ending June 2022, according to its most recent financial statements.

Marshall said IHC has the resources to safely bathe its residents, and the taps should be reinstated back into the homes.

He believes residential care home service providers should be state-owned. He said it’s problematic having the services outsourced to private companies because there isn’t the same accountability and oversight.

SUPPLIED Paula Tesoriero MNZM has been appointed as the inaugural chief executive at Whaikaha – The Ministry of Disabled People.

Whaikaha chief executive Paula Tesoriero said the ministry was working very closely with Idea Services and meeting with the family group of representatives to understand their concerns.

She said Whaikaha expects to see service providers welcoming the opportunity for disabled people and their whānau to be more actively involved in the monitoring and feedback on how service provision is going.

The state should take a very active role in making sure that service providers are meeting all obligations expected in its contracts, she said and “we can't discharge that responsibility as the state through service providers”.

Whaikaha’s deputy chief executive operational design and delivery Amanda Bleckmann said the ministry’s highest priority was the safety and wellbeing of disabled people.

She said Whaikaha was making every effort to resolve the bath ban issue constructively.

“We want to see change and have provided Idea Services with clear expectations regarding this policy,” she said. “A rights-based and individualised approach to all services is important to us.”

She said in addition to the contractual agreement, all service providers have a duty to uphold UNCRPD imperatives.

Stuff Idea Services, the service arm of IHC New Zealand, has gone on trial after a vulnerable woman, who required 24-hour-a-day, one-on-one care, drowned in the bath in 2016 while under its supervision.

IHC’s Jones did not accept that the service provider’s bathing policy breached its contract or people’s rights under the UNCRPD and said the safety of the people IHC support was paramount.

“Very few people we support used a bath, occasionally or regularly, and a small number have been granted an exemption and continue to have baths where health and wellbeing means that the person is unable to shower safely,” he said.

Jones said IHC would continue to work with Whaikaha and seek guidance regarding the bathing policy, including funding inequities and chronic workforce issues throughout the disability sector to establish whether the use of baths can be undertaken safely.