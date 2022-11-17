Cultural items returned to Australian indigenous people to 'rectify the wrongs of the past'

Six cultural items returned to Warumungu people at an Otago Museum ceremony.

Two indigenous cultures were united during a ceremony to return of six Aboriginal items of cultural significance that were effectively stolen and then exchanged about a century ago.

Jimmy Frank, of the Warumungu people from Australia’s Northern Territory, said in his culture there were no words for “thank you”, or “sorry”, but noted “actions speak louder than words”.

And the actions of Auckland Museum in returning four Aboriginal taonga earlier this week, and of Tūhura Otago Museum in returning the six items – stone knives, an adze, and a boomerang – on Thursday morning in Dunedin, were appreciated.

He particularly recognised the connection between Australia’s First Nation communities and Māori, saying: “We are taking something today, but we are leaving something behind.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Six aboriginal items of cultural significance were returned to the Warumungu people of Australia’s Northern Territory.

The items were sourced between 1910 and 1936 from Tennant Creek, where the Warumungu people are the traditional custodians of land in and around the township.

The Warumungu treasures could have ended up anywhere in the world but went to New Zealand, Frank said, and he acknowledged that they had been looked after.

While challenges remained for his people, including the continued impact of colonisation, it was encouraging to have the support of “our Māori brothers”.

The Warumungu representatives were welcomed to the museum by mana whenua representative Komene Cassidy, who acknowledged their people and the return of their taonga.

“We welcome you, and we welcome you to these taonga – your taonga.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Jimmy Frank, of the Warumungu, left, at the return of the six items.

Colonisation had affected indigenous cultures around the world, Cassidy said, adding: “It is with a happy heart today that we can release one small part of that one small strand and return these taonga back to you.”

Cassidy said the items, which were stolen by ‘’your Pakeha’’, were later exchanged for items “stolen by our Pakeha’’.

It felt right to return these items to the rightful place, he said.

Kāi Tahu spokesperson Rachel Wesley said: “The trade and exchange of indigenous cultural materials has long been a feature of the colonisation of cultural heritage across the globe, removing tangible links between descendent communities and their past.”

She commended Tūhura Otago Museum in returning the items to the Warumungu and “in rectifying the wrongs of the past”.

The museum, like many collecting institutions around the world, is working with source communities, with repatriations becoming increasingly common.

Talks for the repatriation of the six Warumungu objects began in September 2021.