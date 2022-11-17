Law profession making strides in gender equality

The 2023 Census will for the first time include questions about gender, sexual identity, and variations of sex characteristics.

The legal profession is making progress in creating work environments where woman are treated equally, a new survey finds.

Data released by the Gender Equality Charter (GEC) on Thursday reveals a rise in unconscious bias training, gender pay audits and flexible working options at 158 legal workplaces in Aotearoa.

New Zealand Law Society spokeswoman Glenda MacDonald says while there is still more work to do, the GEC is ensuring law firms work towards improving conditions for women.

"We all need to keep focused on growing and diversifying the talent pipeline,” she said.

"While more than 50% of those who enter the profession are women, this percentage is not represented by the number of people who eventually go on to hold senior positions."

The survey reveals a 35% increase in unconscious bias training; a 14% increase in the availability of flexible working and a 25% increase in the use of gender pay audits.

Magda Ehlers/pexels A survey finds improvements are being made to reduce gender inequities in the field of law.

Ninety-nine per cent of law firms that have agreed to the charter now offer flexible working options to all lawyers.

There has been a 24% increase in reviews of retention and promotion practices, and a 17% rise in training and development opportunities for women.

The charter has set a new target of 50% of the work law firms are engaging in or instructing to go to women, an increase on the previous target of 30%.

"Increasing the original target for instructing women lawyers from 30% to 50% is more aspirational and reflects our aim at continuing to set our sights higher,” MacDonald said.

"Other changes will make it easier for signatories to see the detail of the commitments all in one place."

The charter was founded in 2014 to improve the retention and advancement of women lawyers.

The Law Society encourages more law firms to sign up to it to monitor progress.

"Ensuring that progress is tracked will increase the usefulness of the data that is collected and help the Law Society assess where continued action is needed," MacDonald said.