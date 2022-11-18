High smoking rates for Māori men, Pasifika women draw concern

Speaking in Christchurch, Health Minister Andrew Little said the Budget included a $100m investment in mental health over four years. (First published May 17, 2022)

More data and support programmes are needed to change high rates of smoking for Māori men, Pasifika women and vaping among young people, according to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation.

Chief executive Letitia Harding says New Zealand Health Survey statistics released on Thursday reveal mixed results for the state of respiratory health.

"It is fantastic to see the overall drop in smoking rates and particularly the decrease in smoking amongst wāhine Māori from 24.1% to 18.2%,” she said.

"This reveals that there has been positive progress towards the Smokefree 2025 goal. However, when you dig into the data, there are still areas of concern."

The data shows smoking rates increased slightly for Māori men, significantly for Pacific women, and remained static for Pacific men.

Rates are also largely unchanged for young people aged 15 to 24, after falling for the past 10 years.

Kathryn George/Stuff The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation says high rates of smoking in Māori men and Pasifika women is concerning.

"We need to know more about what’s happening in these groups, and it would be good to see specific statistics for the 15- to 17-year age bracket, as this was included last year,” Harding said.

The ongoing increase in daily vaping rates is also concerning, said Harding.

"These rates continue to climb dramatically, particularly amongst young New Zealanders aged between 15 and 24 years old and amongst Māori women," she said.

The rate of Māori women vaping increased from 10% to 21.2%, while in people aged 15 to 24 years the rate jumped from 12.4% to 18.6%.

"Vaping has been promoted by the Ministry of Health as a smoking cessation tool,” Harding said.

"If it is working as such, then we should see the rates of smoking falling across the board, but that is not what the statistics show."

Harding is worried that youth smoking rates are static after falling for many years, and vaping rates continue to rise rapidly.

"This indicates young people are needing a lot more support,” she said.

"The foundation just completed a pilot programme working with youth to educate and help quit vaping in the Tairāwhiti region, which we hope to roll out to other regions next year."

The data shows adult asthma rates remain high and largely unchanged for the past 10 years, with 11.4% of adults using asthma medication, or 474,000 people, in the past year.

The rate of asthma in children under 14 was 11.4% or 96,000 children.