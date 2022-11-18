Ministry of Education proposal to disestablish resource teacher of Māori positions slammed as a potential treaty breach

Taranaki resource teacher of Māori Tiri Bailey says the ministry’s offer took away the mana of people working in those roles.

A proposal to ditch Māori resource teachers as part of a primary teacher pay agreement has been slammed as a potential breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi by a respected Taranaki educator.

The Ministry of Education is negotiating a new collective agreement with the NZEI Te Riu Roa union to address such issues as the cost of living and release time teachers get from classrooms.

The government's latest offer to settle the primary teachers’ employment agreement includes the disestablishment of 53 resource teacher of Māori (RTM) positions, a clause that has come as a “complete shock” to union members.

Taranaki RTM Tiri Bailey said the ministry’s offer would stamp on “people who were doing work within schools around kaupapa Māori.”

And if the proposal went ahead, she believed it would be a breach of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

“The ministry has taken the mana of the people in those positions. People who were doing work within schools around kaupapa Māori.

“It’s a breach of the Treaty because you are removing a Māori resource,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff From next year schools are expected to implement the Aotearoa histories curriculum.

In a written response to questions, Ministry of Education spokesperson Anna Welanys said the ministry and the union were “currently bargaining for the renewal of the Primary Teachers’ Collective Agreement.”

“We cannot discuss the specifics of the union’s claims or the Ministry’s offer at this time.”

Under the proposal, while RTM positions would go, schools would receive allowances of up to $5000 per year for cultural leadership, Māori and Pasifika language skills.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa vice-president Ripeka Lessels says the Ministry of Education was asking “teachers to vote their colleagues out of a job.”

In a press release NZEI Te Riu Roa vice-president Ripeka Lessels said the decision “essentially asks teachers to vote their colleagues out of a job if they vote to accept the offer.”

With the Aotearoa histories curriculum implementation starting next year and RTMs still helping align schools with localised curriculum and tikanga Māori, the proposal left teachers “blindsided”, Lessels said.

“It cuts staffing essential to the revitalisation of te reo at a point when we need more specialist teachers, not less.

“It is also strange that a Government that says it is committed to increasing the number of tamariki Māori learning to reo to 30% would even consider this,” she said.

In the NZEI Te Riu Roa press release RTM Kaareen Hotereni, of Kawerau, said the proposal came as a complete shock.

“Teachers should not lose their job as part of a collective bargaining negotiation. It is just unbelievable.

“Our kaiako deserve the tools and resources they need to ensure their tamariki forge ahead to achieve positive outcomes.

“We are those resources. And if you take those resources away, who is going to ultimately suffer? Our tamariki and mokopuna” she said.