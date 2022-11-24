Aviation security process leads to delays and added stress for disabled passengers

Gary Williams waited one hour on a plane before he was reunited with his wheelchair. He is pictured here with his wife Ruth Jones.

Aviation security processes for mobility devices like wheelchairs and scooters are causing additional delays and stress for disabled passengers.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Christchurch man Gary Williams had to wait one hour on the plane after landing in Auckland before he was reunited with his wheelchair.

Previously when disembarking after a flight, he’d wait around 15 minutes for his wheelchair to be delivered to him at the plane door after coming straight from the hold.

But this time he was told a change in aviation security processes meant mobility devices now needed to be scanned through security again before passengers get them back.

He was only informed of this change in process when he landed, not during check-in or when boarding the plane.

Williams refuses to use an airport wheelchair because his own wheelchair is set up especially for him.

“To make it worse, I had a wheelchair taxi waiting outside and I thought that they were going to leave,” he said.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Prudence Walker said disabled people should be informed when processes change that impact them.

While travelling to Auckland, Prudence Walker experienced similar delays when she was told she couldn’t use her scooter from the door of the plane due to a change in security processes.

Staff suggested she use an airport wheelchair instead and they would take her to her scooter at baggage claim.

“You can’t be independent using those wheelchairs, you’re totally reliant on the staff around,” she said. “And because they are pushing you from behind the wheelchair, there is a communication barrier.”

Walker understands security requirements change, but she would have liked to be informed of the change in process when she checked in.

“There should have been some flag in the system in recognition of the impact it might have,” she said.

“I would have liked that pre-warning in the first instance, we should have communication around it.”

She would also like reassurance that disabled people were involved in figuring out that process.

“One of the main things is about working with people and even if they weren’t working with disabled people’s organisations, but they should be communicating that with disabled people,” she said.

“We already have enough to think about in our lives, we don’t need that added stress.”

Williams said the change in security process wasn’t his only frustration when travelling on a plane.

“The way they treat wheelchairs is appalling,” he said.

His wife had also had bad experiences travelling recently, with her lightweight travel scooter being damaged four times by airlines in the past three months.

Williams would like to see travel processes more consistent and predictable for disabled passengers, and more communication about any processing changes.

A Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) spokesperson said all items and people who move from either landside or a security-enhanced area to a sterile area of the airport terminal needed to be screened.

“At Auckland Airport, this means items such as a wheelchair that moves between the two and is taken to meet a passenger disembarking the aircraft needs to be screened by AvSec [Aviation Security]. This process is part of our overall approach to ensuring security protocols are adhered to and the integrity of secure areas is maintained.”

When Stuff asked CAA if there had been a change in security process for mobility devices, the spokesperson said it had always been a requirement to screen such items. They said all parties involved were reminded of that obligation recently.

“It is not a change of regulatory requirements, there has been a reminder that all items, including mobility devices, must be screened, and some reduction of access points into secure areas to enhance security.”

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the Aviation Security process had been introduced for wheelchairs to be screened on arrival in addition to departure screening.

“This change in procedure now requires wheelchairs to go through a security check (just like all other checked baggage) before they are delivered to the customer at the aircraft door. We apologise for any impact this may have to our customers,” the spokesperson said.

“Where possible, customers are told ahead of time at check-in,” they said.

An Auckland Airport spokesperson also said the screening processes were part of New Zealand’s continued international responsibility to ensure safe and secure air travel.

“We want everyone at Auckland Airport to have a great experience, and we know delays in the airport system can be frustrating.”