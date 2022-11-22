Charity's cute crochet creations changing lives in the Philippines

A charity that sells crochet items is empowering single mothers in the Philippines to support themselves financially.

Crochet creatures are being sold at markets across Tāmaki Makaurau to help single mothers and their families in the Philippines.

Above Rubies is a charity started by North Shore mother and daughter Angela and Yasmin Hughes.

The charity employs single mothers in Baguio, Philippines, to make small crochet bunnies, kiwis and other animal toys.

Yasmin, 29, moved to Baguio when she was 13 in 2006 to assist with her mother’s charity work.

“We saw that single mums don't have the support that they would have in New Zealand financially,” she said.

“There’s a stigma over there. If you’re a single mum, they presume it's all your fault."

Yasmin Hughes/Supplied Above Rubies employs 15 single mothers in the Philippines to create crochet toys, home wares and baby gifts.

Yasmin saw many of the women had no choice but to do strenuous manual labour to feed their families.

It was what sparked the idea for Above Rubies.

"We started with paper bead making. My mum, she taught herself how to make paper beads on YouTube and taught one of the single mums, and we held classes,” Yasmin said.

"We did that for a while, and eventually we discovered that one of them had crochet skills as well, so we started trying that out."

The women create toys, home wares and baby gifts using the Japanese amigurumi style of crocheting.

A crochet bunny, kiwi, tiger, reindeer and even a stegosaurus feature among the toys. A toadstool rattle for babies and an avocado key ring are other notable items.

Above Rubies has employed six single mothers full-time and another nine in part-time roles.

"This is the first year that the ladies, because of the profit that they've made, we’ve been able to actually sponsor kids to go to school,” she said.

“There’s an impact that's going beyond the project, which is our dream really."

Yasmin Hughes/Supplied Product designer Yasmin Hughes says the women use a Japanese crochet style called amigurumi to make small cotton kiwis, elephants and other toys.

Yasmin said the women live in poverty in Baguio, a city that is often struck by typhoons, landslides and floods.

"They come from squatter communities, the housing is … a lot of it is built by themselves,” she said.

"So basically corrugated iron walls, tiny kitchen, maybe a whole lot of people just living in one very, very, small room together."

Yasmin said the charity is helping the women make changes in their lives.

"Only recently, because of the project, a lady was able to put cement on her floor, so before it was just mud,” she said.

“Without the cement, in the rain the mud just comes into the house and stays there, and it's just terrible,” she said.

Above Rubies will be at markets across Tāmaki Makaurau over the summer and on an online store. Upcoming markets the Hughes plan to attend can be found on their Instagram page.

Yasmin said the charity’s name speaks to the value of women.

"We chose the name because we feel like employing these ladies should give them a sense of dignity and hope,” she said.

"It’s just empowering them because we believe that they're valuable, that their work is valuable."