Accessible garden allows wheelchair-user to smell the roses (or the coffee)

Kate Paterson loves her accessible garden which gives her the freedom to move around the whole space.

Kate Paterson can actually enjoy the rain in her garden – it’s one of the things she likes most about it.

As a wheelchair-user, she doesn’t go out in wet weather much as her powered chair stops working, so “it’s really nice” to be able to enjoy her garden when it’s raining, she said.

There’s an area off the side of the shed – she calls it “the cabana” – that’s fully covered, so she can sit there and watch the rain.

Paterson’s garden is one of 20 garden spaces around Auckland featured at Auckland Garden DesignFest

This is the first year the event will include 12 residential gardens with wheelchair access.

Paterson’s garden was designed by renowned landscape designer Xanthe White, who said being able to move in a space was really important.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Kate Paterson’s garden was designed by Xanthe White and James Sullivan of Xanthe White Design Studio.

“Rather than designing the garden to have accessibility attached to it, it was about creating the pleasure of movement to create space,” White said.

Paterson and White began discussing the vision for the garden in February 2021, when she moved into her Mt Eden home.

After the internal accessible house modifications were finished, the work on the garden began in December 2021. The entire project, including the front and back garden spaces, was completed six weeks ago.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Paterson’s is one of 12 residential gardens with wheelchair access to feature in the Auckland Garden DesignFest.

Paterson said that, at her old house, she could look at the garden but couldn’t be part of it.

Now she can join her husband for a cup of coffee in the garden, rather than sitting at a distance on the deck.

To create more movement and accessibility in the space, the lawn went and a wooden deck was built with plants surrounding the space.

Paterson also wanted to be able to do some gardening herself, so there are three elevated concrete planters which she can access.

The pathways were really important to Paterson, so a lot of thought went into the best surface materials to use and how they were constructed.

Different materials, such as chips and pebbles, were tested to check firmness and how wheels moved over the different mediums.

In the end, honeycomb matting with compacted white chip was selected, a combination which “works really beautifully”, White said.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Three elevated concrete planters in the front garden allow Paterson to work in the garden as well.

Designing an accessible garden was no more costly than any other garden White would design, she said.

“The garden didn’t require any expensive material at all,” she said.

“A path doesn’t have to be expensive to be accessible, in fact, the compacted pebble is quite an affordable way to making paths. If anything, it might be on the more affordable side.”

White said she wanted Paterson to have equity in experience and the pleasure of moving through a garden.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff For Paterson, one of the favourite aspects of her garden is that she can actually enjoy the rain from “the cabana”.

“The idea of things being more universally accessible is something that I am thinking more deeply of, not just getting in and out, but of equality of experience.”

White said designing with accessibility in mind “brings to life a different beauty”.

“It’s not a limitation, it’s an expansion of how a space can be understood,” she said.

Paterson said accessing her entire home gives her much more freedom as a wheelchair-user.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff The garden is decked out with ramps which give Paterson movement throughout the entire space.

“So much of your life in the public realm you have to compromise in terms of what is and isn’t accessible.

“It’s been really nice to be ‘I can go anywhere in my own house’, which I know is a luxury,” she said.

