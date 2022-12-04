Blind etiquette: Don't be a goober, be a helper instead

Mary Fisher is a blind Paralympic swimmer and disability advocate. (Image description: Mary Fisher is smiling at the camera and standing on the path of a bushwalk. She has curly brown hair, is wearing a purple jacket and black sunglasses and has a cane tucked in her right arm.)

December 3 was the United Nations International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Stuff is highlighting systemic issues that prevent disabled people living in an accessible and equitable world, and profiling New Zealanders raising awareness for disability issues.

Mary Fisher is a gold medal Paralympic swimmer, disability advocate, chorister and goalballer.

She was born with a visual impairment which caused her to lose her vision as a teenager.

Fisher is about to school me on how visually competent people can be better allies to our blind and low vision community. Basically, she is going to teach me how sighted folk can stop being awkward, ignorant goobers.

As we enter a cafe, the first goober encounter happens: “Sorry, you can’t bring your dog in,” the cafe owner says confidently, and adamantly, despite obvious signs that Velvet, wearing her working harness, is a guide dog.

It takes a while for the owner to register he’s had one of those moments before he sheepishly backs down.

Blind Low Vision NZ/Supplied Guide dogs are allowed in most places in New Zealand. (Image description: An adult cream-coloured labrador lies on the grass. It is wearing a Blind Low Vision NZ leather harness which has a white and brown handle bar attached to it.)

In Aotearoa, guide dogs are allowed in most places except for zoos and some hospital departments such as burns units, oncology and intensive care wards.

An estimated four in 10 people living in New Zealand have blindness or low vision.

Fisher and I find a seat and Velvet parks herself under the table while we kōrero.

“Vision loss impacts every part of your life and most things are doable with a lot of practice, but they might just take a lot more time and energy.”

And an occasional helping hand from an informed sighted community wouldn’t go amiss either.

Social situations – blind people aren’t desperate to touch your face

Fisher says the film trope of blind people touching people's face does not happen in real life.

“If someone invited me to touch their face, I would not be super keen. It just feels a bit invasive and a bit weird. And I feel like I have other ways of gaining more understanding about someone.”

Instead of hand-grabbing, try other communicative functions – like talking! Words are germ-free as well.

“Introduce who you are and very briefly how you fit into the [context]. Sometimes people describe what they're wearing and stuff which I think is really a personal preference.”

Having visual knowledge can be useful for navigational purposes, says Fisher.

“If I can't find someone, to be able to ask a passerby, like, ‘Hey, do you see any tall people with green hair?’”

In group settings it's useful to describe the environment, who is around the table, who has arrived at the table, who has left. If water glasses have been refilled, let visually impaired people know, says Fisher, so they know the weight has changed and can lift it accordingly.

In video conferences, introduce yourself each time you speak and if you leave a meeting, say you are leaving so visually impaired colleagues know you are not there to speak to.

“And don't feel afraid to use words like ‘look’ or ‘see’ or like ‘oh, you have such a great vision for your projects’.”

JASON DORDAY/ STUFF Auckland woman Melanie Donald talks to Stuff about her experience as a puppy raiser for Blind Low Vision NZ.

Offering help ... and not being creepy about it

Fisher says that when she is standing near a busy, uncontrolled intersection, waiting to cross the road, she appreciates it when a potential helper, first, introduces themselves and then asks if she needs help instead of just grabbing her hand.

“Then I can choose yes or no, compared to being touched first, or someone assuming that I want to go across the road and dragging me.”

When helping a visually impaired person navigate, Fisher encourages people to use directional language. Instead of telling a blind person, “There’s a free seat there,” say: “Free seat is on your left and about a metre in front of you.”

Also, if you need to leave someone who's blind or low vision by themselves, it helps to say something like, “I'm just gonna go and run after that person and check on the timetable. Here's a counter to wait by.” It can be quite difficult when you’re lost in space.

“Just being friendly and offering to help if someone looks a bit lost, no matter if they're using a mobility aid or not, is, I think, just really kind humaneness.”

Digital communication – memes are for everyone

Fisher says image descriptions and layout that is clear and concise is of the utmost importance.

Make text uncluttered and high contrast – don’t put words over busy backgrounds that are close to the text colour.

When describing an image, Fisher says to describe what jumps out at you as a sighted person and what type of emotion is being conveyed.

“Essentially, whoever is reading … you want to have equitable information.”

Hagen Hopkins Fisher represented New Zealand at the 2012 Summer Paralympics in London and Rio de Janeiro, winning two gold medals, two silver medals and bronze medal. (Image description: Mary Fisher emerges from the water for a breath in a laned pool with her arms stretched wide in butterfly stroke. She is wearing black goggles and black swim cap.)

Accessibility – get detailed and get creative

Detailed accessibility information about a venue, good or bad, is vital for the disabled community.

“To chase people up or spend a lot of energy figuring out if you can even get somewhere … is quite tiring.”

Fisher encourages organisers to give people an option to express what they think they might need or have a phone conversation on the range of ways they can do things to make the event more comfortable for a visually impaired person.

“Sometimes theatre companies will have a complimentary ticket for someone who's blind or low vision to attend. And that can be a person of your choosing to help guiding or with description or whatever it is. Those types of things feel neat because then the vision-impaired person can have more choice,” Fisher says.

“Just talking to someone at Blind Low Vision NZ about what little things might we need to do for this person to attend safely. Like putting a piece of string across, so someone can feel something rather than see something.

“Often it’s such low tech ways of making changes that mean someone can participate fully or safely.”