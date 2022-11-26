Fund helps quest for equitable future for Southland rangatahi

A collaborative fund has given the quest for a more equitable future for Murihiku Southland rangatahi yet another leg up.

The Te Ōhanga Tīwhera fund is supported by Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation in partnership with Community Trust South, the Invercargill Licensing Trust Foundation, and Clare Foundation.

On Friday it was announced the financial backing of more “creative and innovative projects or initiatives that support rangatahi to connect with Te Āo Māori” from its contestable fund.

The recipients were: Tuurama Trust (Rangatahi Zone) $25,000; Menzies College Whare Wananga Steering Group (Whare concept plans) $5000; Active Southland – Rangatahi Leadership Group $18,200; Te Oriori Trust (Mau Rākau community programme) $25,000; Active Southland (Mau Rākau in schools) $19,800.

They have also allocated $10,000 to developing a trust to uplift Māori Sports.

Southland rangatahi were given the power to decide the direction of the fund to help elevate the youth voice in the community.

Mya Kairau, 17, was one of those involved.

“It’s awesome to see that rangatahi are now given the opportunity to participate in decision-making because society is realising that we are the future,” Kairau said.

“Being part of Te Ōhanga Tīwhera has confirmed that youth are more than capable of having a voice in large decisions. This kaupapa has instilled in me the ability to make decisions and speak up with confidence.”

Head of Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation Kirsty Buggins congratulated the recipients and recognises the mahi of the decision makers.

“The rangatahi have been working hard, and we are so pleased to help them make this fund a reality.”

The name of the fund, Te Ōhanga Tīwhera, is a taonga gifted to the fund by the rōpū. Ōhanga is a nest where ideas are developed in a safe, nurturing space, and Tīwhera means to expand those ideas and opportunities. The eggs within the nest symbolise different streams of funding developed by the rōpū. Each funding stream prioritises opportunities for rangatahi within the takiwā to expand and grow their connections in Te Āo Māori.

Meanwhile, earlier in the week the Te Rourou, Vodafone Aotearoa Foundation announced Invercargill’s Sydney Bristow-Kennedy (Ngāi Tahu, Ngā Puhi) was the recipient for the second annual Anthony Welton Fellowship.

The 19-year-old Sydney is a student at Murihiku Young Parents & Learning Centre (MYPLC). She is committed to focusing on helping other rangatahi into opportunities.

Sydney will be using her Fellowship to continue at MYPLC to complete her University Entrance and gain work experience in a youth coach organisation.

She is passionate about creating opportunities for Māori and Pasifika rangatahi, especially in her home of Southland.

“I believe youth should have equal opportunities no matter what background they come from.”