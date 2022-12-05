Pacific judiciary crisis: Reliance on foreign judges in spotlight

There are growing suspicions Beijing is behind the country’s exit, with Kiribati close to US military installations and marine resources.

The reliance on foreign judges in the Pacific could threaten nascent democracies, some academics have warned.

This comes amid the Kiribati government’s attempts to deport High Court judge, Australian David Lambourne, who is the husband of the Pacific nation’s opposition leader Tessie Lambourne.

Kiribati suspended its chief justice and New Zealand judge Bill Hastings in July after he ruled in favour of a case taken by Lambourne.

Three Court of Appeal judges, from New Zealand, were also suspended for ruling in Lambourne’s favour.

READ MORE:

* Kiribati appoints attorney-general to replace suspended New Zealand chief judge

* Three more NZ judges to face tribunal in Kiribati, as Nanaia Mahuta warns of 'constitutional issues'

* Climate change expert to be hired in New Zealand to help Kiribati

* International journalists banned from reporting on Kiribati ferry sinking



The director of Pacific Studies at the University of Canterbury, Professor Steven Ratuva, said governments appoint foreign judges for several reasons, including that “there might be too few qualified local lawyers”.

Ratuva, who was recognised with an Advancing Sustainability Award from UC last week for his leadership on the oceans and climate crises assessment project, said there were sometimes fears that experienced candidates would be biased towards certain communities.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Professor Steven Ratuva says there is the “mindset of colonisation that if your skin colour is paler than mine, you’re probably smarter”.

“But most important is the mindset of colonisation, that if your skin colour is paler than mine, you’re probably smarter,” he said.

The Kiribati government last month appointed attorney-general Tetiro Semilota to replace Hastings.

New Zealand is concerned at the appointment “given the potential conflicts of interest involved”.

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta also warned of “constitutional issues” in the Pacific nation.

“We are seeking further information from the Government of Kiribati to better understand the situation,” she said.

New Zealand’s high commissioner to Kiribati, André van der Walt, would not attend a special sitting of the Kiribati High Court for Semilota’s appointment, the spokesperson said.

The New Zealand Law Society said to hold these roles concurrently would be at odds with essential tenets of the rule of law.

“It would challenge the independence of the judiciary and the constitutional separation of powers that is fundamental to a functioning democracy,” a spokesperson said.

KEVIN STENT/Stuff Judge Bill Hastings was suspended by the Kiribati government from his position as chief justice of the Pacific nation.

The Beretitenti, office of Kiribati’s president Taneti Maamau, did not respond to a request for comment.

In July, Maamau announced his government was withdrawing its support of the Pacific Islands Forum.

Questions have been raised about how foreign-born officials should wield power or whether they should hold any power in the decolonising world.

The problem is concentrated in former British colonies in the Pacific, Dr Anna Dziedzic of Melbourne University said.

Dziedzic researches foreign-born judges and found that in nine Pacific countries, more than 75% of judges were from overseas.

“There are nations with histories of colonial control by America, like the Marshall Islands and Federated States of Micronesia, and African countries like Namibia and Botswana.”

That legacy is important given the Pacific’s colonial history, Ratuva said. It’s “really easy to mobilise people’s nationalistic feelings in the context of a threat to their communities.

“These judges benefit from the Pacific’s colonial legacy. But even when judges are neocolonial, they are crucial to the rule of law. Without them, there is nobody to consider serious criminal cases, independently resolve disputes over parliamentary no-confidence votes, or penalise government misconduct.

“If, as is the case in Kiribati, they are removed without being replaced by independent local judges, the political situation can quickly spiral. A country without a judiciary is a serious red flag,” Ratuva said.

Rick Bajornas/UN Photo Kiribati President Taneti Maamau has withdrawn his country from the Pacific Islands Forum.

Dziedzic said there’s a colonial continuity on the appointments of judges in the Pacific. “They’re overwhelmingly white, from Australia and New Zealand, and overwhelmingly male.”

But the impact goes wider where governments have put pressure on the judiciary that has local officials, some lawyers said, pointing to the latest standoff in Fiji.

Fijian lawyer Richard Naidu – a long-time critic of the government – was convicted last month for a comment he made on Facebook, in which he pointed out a spelling error in a court decision.

The charge against Naidu arose from a complaint by the country’s attorney-general Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

In November 2021, Fiji solicitor-general Sharvada Sharma was suspended after the state lost a case against a former opposition MP who took the elections’ supervisor to the Court of Disputed Returns for removing him from the voter list, resulting in the loss of his parliamentary seat.

The supervisor complained about the way Sharma fought the case. The court heard Sharma was summoned by the prime minister to his office who handed him a “prepared letter of resignation to sign”. But Sharma refused and was suspended without pay.

Sharma has sought leave to apply for a judicial review of his suspension.

His lawyer, Jon Apted, has argued that “Sharma’s suspension was made without the constitutional provisions for the removal of a person from the office of S-G being followed”.

It has been a tumultuous past few years for Kiribati. The government severed relations with Taiwan, raising suspicions of undue Chinese influence.

Former Kiribati president Anote Tong said the country’s opposition and regional political experts have become formidable critics of these decisions.

“The government is in a bit of a panic mode. This is not the kind of opposition that they’ve faced in the past,” Tong said.