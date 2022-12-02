Aotearoa's first Deaf marae celebrates 30 years of empowering Turi Māori

National Foundation for the Deaf chief executive Natasha Gallardo talks about how it should be compulsory for NZ to have captions on TV. (First published March 2019)

Friday marks 30 years since the opening of the country’s first marae for Deaf and hard of hearing Māori, and Eric Matthews has been there almost since the beginning.

Matthews​​ (Te Rarawa) is now residential youth worker Ko Taku Reo at Rūaumoko Marae, but his first visit there was as a Deaf preschooler 25 years ago.

The 29-year-old said: “Rūaumoko is a place that understands who we are as Turi Māori, where we can freely sign, and own our language.”

Even as a kid, he knew the marae was special: “We felt like it’s a place that really ‘got’ us.”

Since 1992, Rūaumoko Marae, in West Auckland’s Kelston, has been a place where Deaf students can learn about te ao Māori (the Māori world).

In the early days, Matthews was taught by the late Michael Wi,​ a treasured member of the Turi Māori community.

“He taught us how to sign our pepeha by using Māori mythology such as Māui. This was done in the form of drama.

“It was a real honour to us students,” Matthews said.

Be. Lab/Supplied Eric Matthews first attended the marae when he was 4. Now the 29-year-old is a residential youth worker helping other Turi Māori students.

He said Turi Māori had its own unique culture and Rūaumoko was a place of connection for Deaf Māori.

“There's obviously a point of connection to te ao Māori but, the main difference being, voice is never a part of what we do. We're visual people, people of the eye.

“It's not about voice, it's about our sign. It's about expressing ourselves through our language of NZ Sign Language. We sign, and use Māori concepts within that sign.”

Looking ahead, Matthews hopes Rūaumoko Marae continues to create strong role models.

Kathryn Ruge/Supplied Since its opening 30 years ago, the marae has played a critical role in strengthening Māori Deaf identity and culture.

“A lot of Deaf and hard of hearing ākonga are very isolated, so it's very important to us that this kind of education goes on for as long as it can.

“I'd like to grow our Māori staff cohort, so we can continue to support Turi Māori students. I’d really love to see us thrive,” he said.

Rūaumoko Marae was initially the brainchild of former teacher Carl Ross,​​ who realised classroom visits were not the best space to teach Māori Deaf students, said Dr Kathie Rifle​ (Te Ātiawa and Ngāti Porou) Māori strategic lead Ko Taku Reo.

“It relates back to colonisation and the loss of language, culture and identity. For our Māori Deaf, there's a double impact – because not only was their Māori cultural identity colonised, but also their Deaf cultural identity.”

Kathryn Ruge/Supplied Turi Māori use te ao Māori concepts within NZSL to communicate.

She said sign language was something that was done in English because English culture was seen as the means for civilisation.

“Ross realised rather quickly, Māori Deaf ākonga needed to be in their own space. They needed to be in a Māori environment, where they could learn about their Māori Deaf identity and culture simultaneously.”

The marae was a space where Māori students could learn to sign, but in accordance with their tikanga, Rifle said.

“It was a space for Māori Deaf students to be themselves, and embrace their culture, identity and language, outside the hearing world.”