Poems connect author with her whenua

Debbie Broughton’s ancestors were pushed out of Taranaki in the 1800s due to the land wars and invasion of Parihaka and it’s these stories that inspired her debut book of poetry.

Broughton said the book was a chance for her to reconnect to the whenua, the land she belonged to.

Its title, The Ani Waaka Room, even pays homage to her great-great-grandmother Ani Waaka who gave birth during her migration journey from Taranaki to Te Aro Pā, an area next to Wellington Central.

Broughton said the displacement of her tūpuna (ancestors) more than 200 years ago had an impact on her understanding of who she was today.

“The musket wars, the land wars with the Crown, the invasion of Parihaka, the confiscation of our land. There were all these incredibly life-disrupting events forcing Taranaki Māori out of their land,” Broughton said.

“That is where I would have grown up, that is where my kids would have been living if all of those things hadn’t happened. Because a connection to the land is not just based on being able to be on it.”

Supplied Broughton pictured with her daughter and mother at the book launch in Ōtaki.

Broughton, who is also an editor at tertiary education provider Te Wānanga o Raukawa in Ōtaki, said the book was born out of research she’d carried out on her past and ancestors, tracing them back seven generations to Ōpunake and Parihaka.

“The stories of Taranaki and Te Aro Pā just wanted to be told, so I wrote them down. And people relate to being dispossessed and knowing but not knowing where they were from,” she said.

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff “A connection to the land is not just based on being able to be on it,” Broughton says.

The book draws material from Broughton’s personal experience of living in Wellington and New Plymouth and from Waitangi Tribunal reports, creating 100 pages of biographical and historical poems.

With her first book published, Broughton’s next focus is starting a bookstore that will only sell books by Māori writers.