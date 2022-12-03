Care of disabled people a 'catastrophic failure', report finds

Matthew Whiting, who gave a statement to the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, about his treatment in care including Burwood Hospital.

The state made a “catastrophic failure” of caring for disabled people, according to a report released by the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry.

Sixteen survivor stories detailing abuse and neglect between 1950 and 1999 have been detailed in the Tell Me About You report, released exclusively to Stuff ahead of publication, prepared by the Donald Beasley Institute.

However, recent incidents show abuse and neglect of disabled people still occurs today.

Survivor Matthew Whiting shared his experiences of abuse in state care at the Royal Commission’s public hearing and also helped guide the research, alongside a group of mainly people with lived experience.

READ MORE:

* Abuse in Care: Disability discrimination and neglect is still normalised today

* Support worker charged over alleged 'callous' abuse of disabled residents

* Abuse in Care: Ministry of Education admits more effort needed to employ disabled and Deaf educators



Whiting said it took him a long time to realise what happened to him in care was not OK, and he wanted to speak for the disability community.

“That's probably why I chose to give evidence, I knew I had a voice,” Whiting said. “I was very aware of people who are disempowered to speak and I came from that angle.”

Brigit Mirfin-Veitch, director at the Donald Beasley Institute, said it was really important to be guided by a group of disabled people and people with care experience to make sure things were done “as sensitively as possible”.

She said they took a storytelling approach because it was inclusive and helped to ensure the process wasn’t retraumatising.

“It was really important finding a way of offering a way to tell a story in their own way and getting to know people well enough to facilitate the process.

“For me as a researcher, I have a responsibility to treat people’s stories with respect and dignity,” she said.

Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry Whaikaha - Ministry of Disabled People deputy chief executive Amanda Bleckmann discusses a recent abuse incident of disabled people in residential care and the response.

Sarah*, one of the storytellers in the report, described how her two brothers were abused and neglected in their combined 70 years of being institutionalised.

Ricky* was institutionalised in 1968, aged 4, and brother Paul* was institutionalised at age 3 in 1959.

Sarah remembered visiting Ricky in an institution when she was a toddler, but only learned of Paul’s existence when she was in her twenties. In 2011, when Sarah was in her 40s, she started searching for her brothers to find out what had happened to them.

A trail of inconsistent records of Paul’s existence, including the wrong date on his birth certificate, made it difficult for Sarah to find him. She found it easier to track down Ricky.

Ricky had no teeth when he met Sarah, and she noticed extensive scarring up and down his back from injuries, but there were no incident reports in the records indicating how he was hurt.

The report said Ricky was overmedicated, it also stated he “rattled with pills when he walked” and “used to just yell and scream and headbang”.

When Sarah went through his medical records, it indicated a heavy regime of drugs for epilepsy, mental illness, behaviour control, and sometimes pain relief, including being prescribed 11 different psychotropic medications.

Years later and under a new support team, substantial changes were made to Ricky’s medication regime and “it changed his life so significantly”, the report said.

Ricky died at the age of 52 after choking while eating a camellia flower after breakfast; he could not be resuscitated.

After Ricky’s death, Sarah tried again to find her other brother, Paul. Through a mixture of detective work and good luck, Sarah found records which showed he lived in Christchurch.

She was 53 and he was 63 when they first met, and they are now “developing a positive and joyful relationship”, the report said.

Another of the report’s storytellers, Janet, was put into foster care at 2 weeks old until she was 17.

Janet remembered being sexually abused while in bed sleeping and during driving lessons, while she was in foster care.

She also had a knife held to her throat while being threatened with death by the boyfriend of her foster family’s relative.

In her recommendations, Janet said there needed to be better assessments of foster carers and suitability assessments when matching families with a foster child. She also advocated for more unannounced home visits.

The welfare agency should also understand the risks the child faces outside of the house they’re placed in.

“The physical abuse I faced was pretty much never in my actual house,” she said.

“It was sexual abuse outside of the actual home, but from my perspective it felt like continual psychological and emotional abuse from my foster mother at home.”

SUPPLIED Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry Commissioner Paul Gibson.

Abuse in Care Commissioner Paul Gibson, who himself is from the disability community, said the report described the treatment of disabled and neurodiverse people in care as “a catastrophic failure constituting systemic abuse”.

“The report finds it is clear the systems put in place by the state to support and protect children and young people, categorically failed them.”

He said throughout the Royal Commission’s public hearings and one-on-one meetings with disabled survivors, the commission had heard that state and faith-based institutions treated disabled people extremely poorly.

The Tell Me About You report recommends that effective redress for survivors must be founded on Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

It also recommends that redress be trauma-informed and achieve justice for all individuals who experienced abuse and neglect in state care and in the care of faith-based providers; and inclusive of systemic transformation to prevent the perpetuation of abuse and neglect within care settings.

Mirfin-Veitch said the report’s findings revealed that the nature and extent of abuse of disabled people in care settings was “pervasive and violent”.

She said looking at the collective experience of disabled people and whānau provided a lens that the abuse wasn't because of the vulnerability of disabled people, but because of wider systems.

And even though the research looked at experiences between 1950 and 1999, Whiting said abuse of disabled people still happens every day.

“We need to talk about systemic issues and the way we provide support for disempowered people with disabilities,” he said.

“It won’t change until the system changes,” Whiting said.

*Pseudonyms were used in the report.