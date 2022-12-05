Pacific medical group invests $10,000 award into health education

Pasifika communities work together at South Auckland vaccination sites to boost immunisation rates.(Video from October 13, 2021)

The Pasifika Medical Association (PMA) has announced it will invest the $10,000 – received with the Arataki Award for Leadership in Community – into health scholarships.

The award was presented to PMA at the recent Pacific Business Trust Awards, recognising the association’s service to Pacific communities, particularly throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

PMA president Dr Kiki Maoate said the achievement was a collective effort and “we would not be here without the support of our families and partners that have supported our work”.

The move comes amid a two-year Government plan to tackle health inequities among New Zealand's Pasifika population.

The Ola Manuia Plan will be delivered through the reformed health entity, Te Whatu Ora, to address care gaps identified during the pandemic.

Associate Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples, Aupito William Sio, said the health system has long failed Pacific people.

Aupito believes the Ola Manuia will help the community to access better healthcare and he said it was one of many Pacific-focused plans to lift the community's wellbeing.

PMA PMA executives from left, director Sir Collin Tukuitonga, chief executive Debbie Sorensen and president Dr Kiki Maoate.

“Our approach is not one thing, but it's a number of things,” Aupito said.

"We've only just started, but we've got some strong foundations – the Pacific wellbeing strategy, Pacific language strategy, and now with the interim health plan, the Pacific employment action plan, the Pacific education action plan, all of those things now are guiding officials in the work to focus a targeted approach and for the rest of the system to catch up.

"If it's not working for us, we have the flexibility to pivot to those things that matter."

Priority groups identified in the Ola Manuia plan included pregnant women, children and youth, elderly, people with long-term conditions, mental health and disabled people.

Te Whatu Ora's national director of Pacific health, Makerita Poutasi, said the plan has an integrated approach to Pacific people's health.

"Ola Manuia has taken a focus on both what are the health needs and what does the community see as important," she said.

PMA chief executive Debbie Sorensen said their Education Fund “supports Pacific secondary and tertiary students into health, medicine and nursing careers, building on the commitment we have made to growing the future of the Pacific health workforce.

“It is only fitting that we return the ‘ofa shown to us through this award to our Pacific community, enabling our young leaders through education.”