Sex Outside the City project aims to improve takatāpui sexual health

A new wellbeing movement aims to improve the sexual health of queer Māori living in rural parts of Aotearoa.

Sex Outside the City launched its first campaign on Friday with the unveiling of a billboard in Ngāmotu New Plymouth.

Project lead Josh McCormack calls it a powerful celebration of takatāpui intimacy.

“Accessing safe or affirming healthcare services as a queer person in rural Aotearoa can be a significant challenge," McCormack said.

"Conversations about queerness can be highly stigmatised, particularly about our health needs. Sex Outside the City is a kaupapa that wants to change that."

The campaign, Takatāpui Are Whānau, encourages rurally based whānau to support takatāpui to access affirming HPV vaccination services.

“It’s time we made sure that our regional-rural takatāpui or LGBTQIA+ whānau can see themselves represented in health messaging for HPV prevention,” McCormack said.

HPV can cause several types of vaccine-preventable cancer in people of all genders.

HPV vaccination is free in Aotearoa for people aged 9 to 27. It is mainly transmitted through sexual skin-to-skin contact.

The billboard was designed by artist Pounamu Wharekawa. Their work looks at the intersections of identity from the perspective of a queer "smalltown-turned-urban” Māori.

"Working on this kaupapa was a perfect alignment to my own interests and values,” Wharekawa said.

The campaign was funded with help from New Plymouth District Council.

“We need to be able to have honest and open conversations about the health of queer people, without succumbing to the pressures of public taboo,” McCormack said.