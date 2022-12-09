Syrian family finds refuge in Aotearoa as global crisis unfolds

Adnan Nweilati is a Syrian refugee who is staying at Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa, also known as the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre, with his family.

Adnan Nweilati was terrified for his family’s safety when civil war broke out in Syria.

The 52-year-old recalls soldiers barging into his home in Harasta, Damascus while searching for defectors.

“They destroyed our furniture and belongings, and my children were traumatised by this,” he said.

“The war impacted us in all aspects."

Nweilati and his wife and five children arrived in Aotearoa as refugees on November 18.

Their situation is not unique and there is now a record 103 million displaced people worldwide.

”We’ve crossed in a sense a very sad milestone,” UNHCR Asia Pacific regional director Indrika Ratwatte says.

"We're at an unprecedented time of forced displacement globally, and UNHCR is working really hard with member states to try to address this huge challenge."

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Nweilati escaped civil war in Syria, but his story is one of many with 103 million people forcibly displaced around the world.

Major situations are unfolding in Afghanistan, Myanmar and Ukraine, and Ratwatte says the Covid-19 pandemic coupled with global inflation has made matters worse.

"The need has just surpassed the resources coming where we’re at a situation where we’re having a shortfall of $700 million that we need to resource before the end of the year,” he said.

Nweilati’s family are residing at Te Āhuru Mōwai o Aotearoa in south Auckland, also known as the Māngere Refugee Resettlement Centre.

“On arrival, they stay at the centre for a five-week programme. In this time, all services are provided for them like catering, accommodation,” spokesman Qemajl Murati said.

“There's a school here at the centre for both adults and children, and an early childhood school as well."

New arrivals are seen by doctors, social workers and mental health professionals if there is need for a referral.

“When they're here we make an assessment of their housing needs, so when families leave here we put them in houses across different regions in the country,” Murati said.

The New Zealand Government increased its refugee quota from 1000 to 1500 in 2020.

Ratwatte said he would like to see more opportunities for refugees to resettle in Aotearoa.

"Seventy-six percent of the global refugee population are hosted by low- and middle-income countries,” he said.

"Their request is that we would like the international community to share the burden with us and walk the path of support together."

A spokesperson for Immigration Minister Michael Wood said the Government remains committed to providing ongoing safe pathways for the most vulnerable refugees worldwide through its Refugee Quota Programme.

"Cross-agency work is under way on the refresh of the New Zealand Refugee Resettlement Strategy which aims to improve settlement and integration outcomes for refugees. This work is expected to be completed in 2023,” they said.

“We are committed to supporting former refugees to settle successfully so that they can fully participate in communities and feel like they belong."

Compared to his life back in Syria, Nweilati said he feels like he is in paradise now.

"I would like to work and offer to New Zealand what it has offered me," he said.

"Syria is our first country, this will be our second."