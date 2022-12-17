Review of adult decision-making capacity law is 'long overdue'

Alister Robertson was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 at the age of 60.

Deciding what you eat for dinner can make all the difference to your dignity and value as a person – especially when you live with dementia.

But under current dementia care frameworks there are too many grey areas, says Alister Robertson,​ who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014 at the age of 60.

Now, the Law Commission is inviting public submissions as part of a review into adult decision-making capacity law.

Under current laws, if a person is deemed as not having “decision-making capacity”, their decision may not have legal effect and another person might be appointed to make the decision for them.

READ MORE:

* Scientists get closer to blood test for Alzheimer's disease

* Dogs and humans both can get dementia - more walks can help

* Viagra could be a potent force in the fight against Alzheimer’s, study suggests



Dementia, acquired brain injuries, learning disabilities and mental distress are among the things that can affect a person’s decision-making capacity.

In a preliminary paper released by the Law Commission, it states that the review was needed because attitudes towards disability are now reflecting the ‘social model’ of disability to ensure there was greater legal protection of human rights that align with the United Nations Convention of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, which Aotearoa signed and ratified in 2008.

For Robertson, the impact of living with Alzheimers changes from day to day. On his off days, he’s more forgetful, gets easily distracted and take three-times longer to process and understand things.

It’s on those days he makes decisions with the support of his “whānau care partner”, sister-in-law Fiona Parrant.

Parrant’s role as Robertson’s main support person was established after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and before his wife fell ill and died.

The family had “courageous, tough conversations”, Parrant said, regarding Robertson’s care and decision-making capacity.

She said the nature of caring for someone with dementia was about valuing and respecting the individual versus the condition, and “shaping the environment so we reduce stress and pressure”.

For example, rather than asking Robertson what he wants for dinner, she gives him narrowed options – such as steak or sausages.

SUPPLIED As a care partner, Fiona Parrant supports Alister Robertson with decision-making.

If they are going out for dinner, she tries to make sure that he can check the menu in advance which “sets the environment up to succeed”, she said.

Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said the review was “long overdue”.

She said it was “incredibly demoralising” when people assume you can’t make a decision and the review could help people living with dementia to make supported decisions safely for as long as possible.

She said the current system was based on the Protection of Personal and Property Rights Act 1988 and “a lot has happened in the way that we think about people’s rights over that time”.

She said the system was difficult for people to understand and many people can’t afford the legislative process involved.

From Alzheimers NZ and the law sector’s viewpoint, everyone should have an enduring power of attorney set up early, so choices about decision-making support have already been made before that support is needed. But most people don’t get around to doing that, Hall said.

“It can be a difficult thing for people to come to grips with,” she said. “The idea that you’re making plans for a time in your life that you don’t want to think about.”

Whatever comes out of the Law Commission’s review, she said there needed to be a good communication about what the decision-making mechanism is.

SUPPLIED Alzheimers NZ chief executive Catherine Hall said the review was “long overdue”.

“Part of it is what the mechanism does, some of it is about how you go about setting it up and then the last part is what do you do if it goes wrong and who can do what when it goes wrong," she said.

People First New Zealand, run by and for people with learning disability, helps people with learning disability to speak out and be heard in communities and in government.

The organisation was pleased the Law Commission was undertaking the review.

“We would like to see changes so the laws and practices in New Zealand are in line with Article 12 of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities,” said Ronnie Sione, People First NZ’s national chairperson.

It was often incorrectly assumed people with a learning disability can’t make decisions for themselves but People First member David Kings said, “to make decisions I need to be given all the time I need, the information in a way that works for me and to have people I trust to talk to”.

People First would be responding to the Law Commission and encouraged others to do the same.

SUPPLIED Ronnie Sione is the National Chair of People First NZ.

“If we get it right for people with learning disability, we get it right for everyone,” says Shane McInroe, who is a member of People First NZ.

The Law Commission’s Commissioner Geof Shirtcliffe said there had been widespread calls for law reform in this area.

“​There has been increased recognition of the human rights of people with disabilities and a shift towards supporting people to make their own decisions,” he said.

Shirtcliffe said the current law does not take into account te Tiriti o Waitangi, or te ao Māori and the multicultural nature of Aotearoa New Zealand.

“Our population is changing,” he said. “Aotearoa New Zealand is an increasingly ageing and culturally diverse population.”

Parrant said the review of the adult decision-making capacity law was important because “the silent voice needs to be heard”.

“The world has shifted in decision-making, from that medicalised model and the stigma that goes with dementia,” she said.

Parrant said people with dementia often experience the inequity of not having a voice in the health, legal and disability system.

Robertson is considering making a submission to the review.

His advice to other whānau who are experiencing a similar journey is not to put off discussions about care and decision-making of family members with dementia.

“People with dementia need to ensure they are getting the information as early as possible,” he said.

Submissions for the Review of Adult Decision-Making Capacity Law can be made via the Law Commission website and close in March 2023.