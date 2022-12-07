Oranga Tamariki staff accused of abuse still work with children

Oranga Tamariki says it treats allegations against staff seriously and follows due process.

Staff currently employed at Oranga Tamariki have been investigated following allegations of abuse from tamariki and rangatahi in care.

Figures obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act show that of the 89 staff investigated for abuse, 16 resulted in warnings, a further 16 staffers are still under investigation and 57 complaints were unsubstantiated.

Despite this, 87 of those staff members continue to work in roles which interact with children.

It is the latest revelation to come out of the beleaguered ministry, which is under fire for increasing executive pay packets and failures in the case of 5-year-old Malachi Subecz.

One survivor of abuse in state care says the figures are concerning, and could be the tip of the iceberg.

Oranga Tamariki says it treats any allegations levelled against staff seriously and will follow due process as required by legislation and internal policies.

Olivia Shivas/Stuff Paora Crawford-Moyle believes the figures are concerning and are possibly the tip of the iceberg.

The Children’s Commissioner says the public deserve assurances the ministry is properly managing all staff accused of abuse.

Stuff first requested the figures in August, but delays in the OIA process meant the response was only received in late November.

“As at 30 August 2022, we have 89 current staff who have been through an employment process relating to allegations from young people who have been in our care,” said the ministry in the OIA response.

State care senior researcher Paora Crawford-Moyle (Ngāti Porou), a survivor of state care and a former social worker, says the figures are incredibly concerning and echoed themes heard at the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care.

“I'm hearing the hundreds of voices that we have listened to give testimony at the Abuse in Care Royal Commission recently. None of those people knew each other, yet they all told similar stories.”

Crawford-Moyle said a key problem identified by the commission was that social workers did not always visit young people in care.

This was an ongoing concern and could cause harm if left unchecked and unreported, they said.

The volume of complaints and the breakdown between unsubstantiated allegations versus those which elicited a warning were also a worry, said Moyle.

“Overwhelmingly, the royal commission also found that children were not listened to. They would complain, but there wouldn't be any action taken.

“They weren't believed, or if they did record any kind of report … it went underground.”

Oranga Tamariki spokesperson Rachel Bruce said the ministry took allegations against members of staff seriously.

In a statement, she said Oranga Tamariki followed due process, required under legislation and the ministry’s own policies and procedures.

“If an allegation is substantiated, Oranga Tamariki will determine the appropriate action to be taken which, in the event of a finding of serious misconduct, could include dismissal.”

The Children’s Commissioner, Judge Frances Eivers, said there were still unanswered questions about how Oranga Tamariki managed staff facing allegations of abuse.

In a statement, she said the public deserved reassurance that the 16 staff under investigation were not employed in child-facing roles until the process was resolved, and that there were appropriate controls around the 16 who had been issued with a warning.

“I believe the public would have more confidence that all appropriate action had been taken in these cases if there was an independent person or entity monitoring the agency’s response, under the current settings Oranga Tamariki is open to allegations of marking its own homework.”