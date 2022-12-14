Te Pātaka Whaioranga Pharmac creates new role to strengthen Māori voice

Samantha Lenik has Pompe disease and has been campaigning for Pharmac to fund treatment so people living with the rare condition can get better quality of life.

Te Pātaka Whaioranga Pharmac has created a new Māori directorate role to demonstrate its commitment to ensuring equitable health outcomes.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

Chief executive Sarah Fitt says the decision shows the agency is committed to upholding te Tiriti o Waitangi across all areas of its work.

"The independent review into Pharmac highlighted we need a stronger Māori voice in our work and better ways to incorporate mātauranga Māori,” she said.

Trevor Simpson (Tūhoe, Ngāti Awa), who formerly held a Māori chief adviser role at the agency, has been named the new Kaituruki Māori director.

READ MORE:

* ‘Māori staff snaffled up’: Museum brings in succession plan

* Pharmac review: Māori, Pasifika and disabled disadvantaged by medicine-buying agency

* Our Truth, Tā Mātou Pono: One year on, what's changed and what still needs to



“Te Tiriti o Waitangi sets the enduring foundation for Te Pātaka Whaioranga Pharmac to achieve the best health outcomes for Māori,” Simpson said.

"This means building partnerships that best serve whānau who need it and evolving our mahi to embody te ao Māori.”

Supplied Trevor Simpson has been appointed to a new Māori directorate role at Pharmac to strengthen the agency’s Māori voice.

The new Māori directorate role will support Te Pātaka Whaioranga Pharmac’s focus on lifting Māori capability and capacity across the agency.

It aims to strengthen the agency’s understanding of how to partner with Māori and support Māori staff.

The role will be underpinned by striving for Tiriti excellence, and it will look to build Tiriti systems and processes.

Simpson said the role signals a critical shift towards building an organisation that is fit for purpose in the new health system.

“Our mahi is about collaborating with the health sector to develop strategies that enable better medicine access and tackle health inequities for whānau, hapū and iwi,” he said.

“It’s a steep learning curve, and we are still climbing, but the appetite from Te Pātaka Whaioranga to step back, reflect on what we do, and collaboratively consider how we can truly bring Te Tiriti and equity considerations across all of our work is really heartening."

This is a Public Interest Journalism funded role through NZ On Air