Covid-19 inquiry: 'Disabled people should have been listened to at the start of the pandemic'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced a Royal Commission of Inquiry into how the Government handled the Covid-19 pandemic.

Disabled people are welcoming the Government’s announcement of a Royal Commission of Inquiry into its handling of Covid-19, but say the community should have been prioritised from the start.

“[The Government] needed to listen more closely to disabled people and their needs in the middle of the pandemic,” said Patsy Wakefield, who lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy.

Earlier in the year, Wakefield found herself in an “extremely frustrating situation” when she couldn’t get rapid antigen tests (RATs) for her support workers.

The Wellington woman said there needed to be much better co-ordination and clarity around the roll-out of access to tests and PPE.

Wakefield would have liked to have seen groups from different parts of the community share their ideas with the Government of what was wanted or needed during the pandemic.

The inquiry will look into the Government’s pandemic response and decisions to close the border, shut down schools and workplaces, reduce healthcare, and drastically alter life to control the virus.

It will be led by Australia-based epidemiologist Tony Blakely, who will start work in February and finish by June 2024.

SUPPLIED Patsy Wakefield, who lives with limb girdle muscular dystrophy, struggled to get RATs for her support workers for surveillance testing.

Becki Moss is chronically ill with kidney disease and has high blood pressure and endometriosis.

She’s been thinking a lot about disabled people living in rural communities accessing services during lockdowns.

While she usually lives in Auckland, she was isolating in South Waikato during the Omicron outbreak and said it was hard to access RATs and get relevant information.

“Everything felt like it was based around if people could go to work and there was little thought about what people need in order to survive,” she said.

“That might work for the general population of healthy, able-bodied people but for disabled people, you might not have that access … it felt like being left out of the conversation the whole way.”

She said a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work.

“I think there needed to be more specific approaches for different communities, for Māori communities, rural communities and high risk and disabled communities.”

She would like the royal commission to recommend specific information and support packages be made available to disabled people in a crisis.

“Rather than just a blanket Covid helpline and Covid advice for everyone because, the reality is, the whole country isn’t just able-bodied white people who are healthy and young.”

SUPPLIED Becki Moss said a one-size-fits-all approach doesn’t work when caring for disabled people.

Scott Boyle of Christchurch has spinal muscular atrophy type 2 and uses a wheelchair.

He said lots of disabled people were negatively impacted by Covid-19, but launching an inquiry now indicates that the pandemic is over, “which we all know is not the case at all”.

During the peak of the pandemic, he said it felt like the Government prioritised businesses over disabled people in its Covid-19 planning.

He wants to know why measures were dropped in certain areas and whether or not they should be reinstated.

During the Omicron outbreak, he said it was “stressful” finding enough support workers who weren’t getting sick, but it’s even more challenging now.

“It’s very much made worse now by the fact you have more of them becoming infected in their personal lives or other situations. I know of other clients getting infected,” he said.

SUPPLIED Scott Boyle with his two dogs, german shepherd Hazel and border collie Archie.

Dr Esther Woodbury, lead adviser of disability rights at the Human Rights Commission said: “We’re really happy this inquiry has been announced following the inquiry that the Human Rights Commission did earlier this year.”

In March, Paula Tesoriero, who was disability rights commissioner at the time, launched an inquiry into the support of disabled people during the Omicron outbreak.

The inquiry found that the needs of disabled people and their whānau were not been given prominence in government policy and decision-making throughout the pandemic.

At the time, Tesoriero said she was concerned about whether disabled people’s rights were being upheld.

"Mitigations were needed in relation to the greater risk for many disabled people and tāngata whaikaha Māori of getting Covid-19, as well as issues such as risks to disruptions in services, access to essential services and needing information tailored to their needs."

Woodbury would like the terms of reference for the new inquiry to open up beyond October 2022 because disabled people are still impacted by the ongoing impacts of Covid-19 now.

“We would really welcome the opportunity for the possibility of the inquiry extending to capture experiences of disabled people, tangata whaikaha Māori and whanau in the next few months … for a lot of people in the disabled community, it feels like a current issue.”

She also said the involvement and the voices of disabled people and tangata whaikaha Māori need to be “central in this inquiry and any ongoing responses to Covid-19”.

She said based on the Human Rights Commission’s inquiry earlier this year, disabled people said they didn’t feel listened to or responded to, especially in the early stages of the pandemic.

She said it was “crucial” the royal commission inquiry had very strong processes and communications to make it accessible for disabled people so they were not left behind.

“It’s really important that the royal commission takes a really proactive approach to involving the disability community because it has been so disproportionately affected by this pandemic.”