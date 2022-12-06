New health alliance aims for equitable care for preterm babies

Dr Katie Groom and Tina Allen-Mokaraka are part of the newly formed Carosika Collaborative which hopes to improve care for preterm babies.

Equitable care for mothers and babies at risk of preterm birth is the focus of a new health alliance.

The Carosika Collaborative Taonga Tuku Iho will launch on Thursday at its first education event at AUT University’s south campus in Manukau.

Around 4500 births per year are preterm in Aotearoa, which is the leading cause of perinatal death and can lead to lifelong disability and poor health.

"The main driver for the collaborative is the differences we see in care and outcomes for mothers and their babies born preterm across Aotearoa,” University of Auckland associate professor Katie Groom said.

“At an initial meeting, health sector and community providers realised we shared a strong desire to improve that care, and the systems that support it, in an equitable way.”

The collaboration is named after the daughter of Tina Allen-Mokaraka and Tasi Wilson who was born unexpectedly early and passed away shortly after birth.

Allen-Mokaraka and Wilson, who are of Māori and Samoan descent, want other whānau at risk of preterm birth to have access to the right care.

Māori, Pacific and Indian people are over-represented in statistics for preterm birth in Aotearoa.

The total rate of preterm birth is 7.9%, but for Māori it sits at 9%, for Indian people it is 8.8% and for Pasifika the rate is 8.1%.

“We have set ourselves a target of a 20% reduction in preterm birth over the next five years, but our commitment is really to equity,” Groom said.

"So, to achieve a reduction in preterm birth from 7.9% to 6.3% for all, we will need to achieve a 30% reduction for whānau Māori.”

Key markers of success will be a higher proportion of women booking pregnancy care in the first 12 weeks of pregnancy and more mothers receiving corticosteroid treatment before a preterm birth to improve babies’ lung development.

The Carosika Collaborative will try to achieve this by educating women, whānau and their healthcare professionals, and develop a best practice guide for nationally consistent care.

"Through this research we will work with women, whānau and health professionals across Aotearoa to better understand their enablers and barriers to care and develop the resources and tools that support improved and more consistent care,” Groom said.