100,000 more Māori needed in high-skill, high-paying jobs by 2040 to stem inequity

Tokona Te Raki executive director Eruera Tarena says "we want a much stronger, browner population in Aotearoa" to create equity.

About 100,000 more Māori will need to be in high-skilled, high-paying jobs if equity is to be achieved before 2040, research shows.

Generations of racist policies continue to disadvantage and encourage Māori into “low-skilled” roles most vulnerable to economic downturns, but Ōtautahi-based think tank Tokona Te Raki has forecast what needs to change to shift Māori from dependency to self-determining.

The Puta-i-Tua strategy is a Māori future skills blueprint that charts the way towards an equitable Aotearoa 200 years on from the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi, developed in partnership with change consultancy Vario.

Its projections show the top growth occupation areas for Māori over the next five years will be management, business, human resources and marketing, health, design, engineering and science, and technology.

”We want a much stronger, browner population in Aotearoa,” Tokona Te Raki executive director Dr Eruera Tarena said.

Māori currently account for just 8.4% of well-paid, highly skilled employment.

While the number and proportion of well-paid ($70,000-plus per annum) high-skill roles held by Māori was set to rise, the gap between that proportion and the Māori population share is also expected to widen.

Supplied Tarena says getting Māori into technology careers would be a good start.

To achieve equity, there would need to be 11,000 more Māori in design, engineering and science, 12,700 more in technology, 12,900 more in health, 16,500 more in business and marketing, and 16,800 more Māori in management than is currently projected, it found.

“The reality is that we have a lot of work to do to get there given Māori unemployment is currently more than twice that of Pākehā, the education system continues to fail our tamariki Māori, and our whānau continue to be pigeonholed into 'low-skill', low-paid, physically demanding jobs,” Tarena said.

Māori currently make up 16.7% of the population aged 15-64, with projections showing that by 2040, that number is likely to be as high as 20.4% and growing.

In less than 20 years, 1 in 5 of working-age Aotearoa will be Māori.

Māori are over-represented in industries that pay less, have fewer promotion pathways, are less resilient to change and more likely to be negatively impacted by the future of work, the study found.

The result is an historic pattern of Māori being hit first, hardest, and longest by any economic shock, and less likely to benefit from any economic rebound.

“This is neither fair, just, nor sustainable given Māori are going to make up an increasing proportion of the future population of Aotearoa,” it says.

Tarena said: “At the moment, people are pushing policies that will grow inequality, not reduce it.”

With “overtly racist” policies like military boot camps mooted lately, it was clear that some policies are based on fear and emotion rather than outcomes.

“Why would a backward policy that evidence says doesn’t work, why is that still here, why is that still palatable?

“There are things that we could be doing to alleviate (inequality) and things we could be doing to sustain it.”

Vario change specialist Luc Shorter said Māori whānau should be as economically resilient as everyone else.

“If Māori are going to make up over 20% of the working-age population by 2040, why shouldn't we expect 20% of technology sector, HR roles or chief executives to be Māori?

“We need to ensure our tamariki are getting the skills they need from their education to work wherever they please and encourage them into the full range of industries, professions and entrepreneurship.”

It had to be a priority for the Government, or the country will struggle to achieve its full potential and Māori would “continue to carry a disproportionate share of the economic impact when something goes wrong” like the 12 years it took Māori unemployment to recover from the last global financial crisis.

JOSEPH JOHNSON/STUFF Returning to kura kaupapa can empower young Māori into higher-skilled and higher-paid careers.

Tarena said a particular focus should be attracting Māori to in-demand skillsets like technology and removing the prominent and constraining idea that “Māori are just good with their hands”.

To do that could require things like apprenticeships in that space, rather than university courses with high fees that act as a barrier for many Māori rangatahi.

”What we want to do is to start making inequality visible and measurable, and putting in real targets to make equality achieveable.”

The issues were not unique to Aotearoa, but Te Tiriti was, as a means to approach it.