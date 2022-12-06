Pastor's anti-gay comments still not hate speech, as court appeal dismissed

The Prime Minister is attempting to get broad support across the House for hate speech laws.

A man who took an Auckland pastor to court after he said gay couples deserved a bullet in the head has had his appeal dismissed.

In 2017, former West Auckland pastor Logan Robertson posted a sermon on Facebook where he said newlywed same-sex couples should be shot. At the time he was a pastor at WestCity Bible Baptist Church in Avondale.

“My view on homo marriage is the Bible never mentions it, so I’m not against them getting married … As long as a bullet goes through their head the moment they kiss,” he said.

Russell Hoban, a scholar of theology and a gay man, was horrified and concerned no action was taken by police or the Human Rights Commission in relation to the publicised comments.

READ MORE:

* New hate speech law needs our love

* Attorney-general argues Human Rights Act, which fails to protect gay people, is not discriminatory

* Protections under Human Rights Act inadequate for rainbow community, advocates argue at tribunal



Hoban took a case to the Human Rights Review Tribunal, arguing a gap in the Human Rights Act was failing to protect the gay community from hate speech.

The Human Rights Act contains a hate speech ban on grounds of colour, race, ethnic or national origins.

He said the gap in the law was the reason no charges were laid against Robertson by police, who said no criminal offence was committed.

SUPPLIED Church “Pastor” Logan Robertson spoke about using violence against same-sex couples. (File photo)

The tribunal dismissed Hoban’s claims – it agreed the act didn’t prohibit hate speech on the basis of sexual orientation, but it wouldn’t make a declaration that what was missing from the act breached the Bill of Rights.

If there was an omission, that was a matter for parliament for failing to include sexual orientation, the tribunal said.

Following the ruling, Hoban appealed the decision at the High Court in Wellington.

Justice Francis Cooke said the case illustrated hate speech on the basis of sexual orientation was a “well-recognised phenomena”.

“In our view, Mr Hoban would have justifiably found the statements of the pastor highly objectionable, and the lack of any provision making such comments unlawful concerning.

“Mr Hoban and the Human Rights Commission referred to a number of international materials that demonstrate a growing call to make hate speech on the ground of sexual orientation unlawful.”

Justice Cooke said identifying what amounts to hate speech – including what the elements of prohibited hate speech are – and whether they should also amount to an offence, were matters for parliament.

Justice Cooke said he had sympathy for Hoban, and it would be “surprising” to many that Robertson’s comments weren’t unlawful under New Zealand law.

“There are nevertheless policy questions to consider. These include considering the importance of freedom of expression, which itself is a fundamental right. The court’s role in these debates is limited to determining questions of legality.”

The High Court ruled it was legal for Robertson to make those comments and was not inconsistent with the Bill of Rights Act to say.

Kate Green/Stuff Russell Thomas Hoban was “horrified” by the comments Robertson made in his sermon. (File photo)

Hoban said he was “so disappointed” by the decision and believed it showed a “complete lack of courage” by the court.

The judgment comes after Justice Minister Kiri Allan opted to make a single change to the Human Rights Act, expanding protections to religious groups, and dropping proposals to include gender, disabled people and the rainbow community.

Human Rights commissioner Paul Hunt said disabled people, rainbow communities, and women had voiced disappointment, frustration and fears for safety after being excluded from the hate speech reform.