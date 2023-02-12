Kisses in the car wash, unintended pee spills, and other disabled dating stories

Olivia Shivas explores the disabled dating experience - and it’s not all about ‘those sex questions’.

Disabled Kiwis face more dating hurdles than most, with non-disabled people often awkward or anxious around them. Olivia Shivas explores the disabled dating experience - and it’s not all about ‘those sex questions’.

It was supposed to be a romantic date, but I couldn’t stop thinking about how dirty my car was.

We’d just finished dinner at one of my favourite restaurants and the night was young. My car, however, looked grubby and old.

I use a wheelchair and can’t go for spontaneous walks up Mt Eden – so I figured, why not take my date through the car wash?

And although it was out of the ordinary, my car still felt like a safe space: it’s fully adapted with a ramp, and behind the wheel I feel comfortable and in control.

Caltex Western Springs was five minutes down the road, but my quest for cleanliness came up short when we discovered the car wash wasn’t working properly.

For as much as he said he was a romantic, neither of us wanted to get stuck in a malfunctioning mess of rollers and foam – so I started scrolling to find the next-closest car wash.

And then... there in the Caltex forecourt... he leaned in for a kiss.

Takeaway pee

My friend Rachel* cracks up when I tell her I’m writing about disabled dating. Her personal horror story is the time a cup of pee spilt over the floor of her date’s car.

They’d been on at least 10 dates so my fellow mid-20s wheelchair user felt comfortable telling him her catheter bag needed emptying.

There was a takeaway coffee cup in the car and Rachel’s date emptied the bag’s contents into the cup – then he accidentally tipped it.

“He knocked it over and I just laughed, it wasn’t my fault,” Rachel says, recalling the incident. “But it kinda sucks for him.”

She also likes dates in the car because they’re weather-friendly, and she doesn’t have to transfer in and out of her wheelchair as much.

Disabled dating

A recent study of 2208 participants aged 18-35 showed there was considerable resistance towards dating a person with a disability.

In the research, published in the academic journal Sexuality and Disability in April, more than 80% of participants said the presence of various disabilities was ‘important’ or ‘a bit important’ in choosing a partner.

Regarding different types of impairments, participants were more open to date people with a physical disability or mental health issues, over people with a learning disability.

The research also indicated that females were more willing than males to date a disabled person.

The researchers said the results were in line with “stereotypical conceptualisations of people with disabilities as asexual or unsuitable partners”.

They identified that non-disabled people might feel awkward or guilty about being approached by a disabled person, or anxious about the potential burden of caring for them.

There was also a belief that disabled people wouldn’t be physically attractive or fun, and there was concern about the mechanics of sex.

However, the researchers concluded environment and culture often influenced a person’s willingness to date a disabled person.

They said disabled awareness needed to be about more than just education, and should include active portrayals of disabled people as desirable in romantic roles across popular culture.

Out and proud

Rachel’s upfront when it comes to disclosing her disability on dating apps.

“Bam, wheelchair photo,” she says, when describing her dating profile; she also adds humour in the bio.

Rachel lists running as one of her interests – she clearly can’t run - although only one match has ever commented on it.

“He had a PhD,” she says. “I’m trying to attract the smart ones.”

Normally people will ask about her wheelchair within the first couple of messages, otherwise she’ll bring it up herself.

“It makes me feel like they are getting to know me for me, rather than just why I’m in a wheelchair, and they are more open-minded,” she says.

And then there are the questions she doesn’t want to be asked straight away.

“Of course, everyone asks if I can have sex,” she says. “But I wouldn’t go on a date with someone who asked that.”

When planning a first date, she often goes to a shopping mall because she can move freely in a wheelchair and her date is “not smacked in the face with accessibility issues”.

And since a mall is often busy with lots of people she feels less vulnerable, because safety is another consideration she makes – “I'm the ultimate person to traffic, because I can’t run away”.

On another date, Rachel’s suitor insisted that he carry both her and her wheelchair up the stairs at the same time into a restaurant.

“He was like ‘I can lift you and the wheelchair’. And I was like ‘no you can’t’.”

But he tried anyway with the help of someone nearby, and after getting up the stairs they were turned away because there were no tables available.

“It was f…ing annoying,” she says – and all because he was trying to prove his manliness.

Liam Van Den Berk/Supplied Former pro wakeboard Brad Smeele has written an account of the accident that left him paralysed.

‘I’m worth it’

But traditional masculinity also looks different when you’re a disabled male and dating.

Brad Smeele has had to reconsider his belief system on what a man is supposed to be, and it’s been tough.

The 35-year-old sustained a spinal cord injury while attempting a wakeboard trick jump in 2014.

“There is so much on that list that I cannot do,” he says. “Even just the little things like opening a door when entering a restaurant with someone or when it comes to paying.”

He says it’s a “blessing and curse” that he had around a decade of dating before his accident.

“I’m grateful for the life that I lived before with travel and my career and dating and sex, but it becomes a point of comparison,” he says.

“That’s a tricky one as well, but it’s about taking it for what it is and not putting too much on the comparison side of things.”

Smeele has come to a point of “self-love and feeling worthy”, and accepts there are fewer women open to dating him now.

“That’s just the reality.”

Rebekah Parsons-King/Stuff.co.nz Wakeboarder Brad Smeele was attempting a trick jump when everything went wrong, leaving him in a wheelchair.

After his accident, Smeele had “severe inadequacy issues” when it came to dating.

“There’s been a lot of navigating, just figuring things out and being open,” he says.

But he’s now confident enough to go up and start talking to someone if he’s interested.

“We’re so scared of rejection. But if I go out and I’m open to meeting someone that night, if I accept rejection is a possibility or even a likelihood, then it just takes away the fear of it.”

And when potential relationships don’t work out, although it’s frustrating, he’s learnt to try not to project it back onto himself.

“I’ve got to this point of trying not to put too much meaning on things before that meaning has revealed itself.”

Smeele says he knows by dating someone, they will also share his challenges, but that shouldn’t put them off.

“I know that me as a person, I’m worth it,” he says.

And although he’s thought about it, Smeele hasn't used dating apps since his injury.

“I’ve never really liked the idea of dating apps in the first place.”

The last few relationships he’s had since his accident, he’s met them in person at an event or party – but says he’s currently single, and ready to mingle.

Rachel thinks online dating makes it easier for disabled people to date, and they should put themselves out there more; her current relationship status is ‘looking for a husband’.

“When more disabled people are seen dating online it just normalises it,” she says.

“I don’t think it’s as scary as people make it out to be in their brain.”

An awkward end

When my date leaned in for that awkward car wash kiss attempt, I instinctively turned away, and he landed the merest of pecks on my cheek.

He recoiled back into the passenger seat in embarrassment, and I threw my hands over my face – cringing, with nowhere to hide.

I’d been caught off guard... Plus, I knew I deserved better than the fluorescent Caltex lights!

We stopped seeing each other a few weeks later, and I treated my car to a deluxe wash.

*Name changed for privacy.