Kina, icecream and a feed as Te Arawa drive-through vaccination site winds down

Te Arawa's drive-through Covid vaccination hub has racked up an incredible 18,300 vaccinations to date.

It’s the end of the road for Te Arawa’s drive-through Covid Hub vaccination clinic, as it opens its doors for the last time this Saturday.

The drive-through clinic in Clayton Rd has been hugely successful over the past 18 months, playing a key role in helping protect the Rotorua community from the worst impacts of the virus.

Te Arawa Covid Hub kaumātua Monty Morrison said the drive-through has been pivotal in helping keep the Rotorua community safe – delivering 18,300 vaccination doses to date.

“We wanted to create a place that was easy to access, especially when we were in lockdowns and had various restrictions in place. We also needed an environment that would keep people safe from potential transmission and, most importantly, provided the manaakitanga that Te Arawa and Rotorua are renowned for.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall encourage people to protect themselves from Covid-19 in the lead-up to Christmas.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Cake, flowers and 'a whole lot of vaccine' as jab hub hits milestone

* Covid-19: Vaccines, and a dip, on offer at Hells Gate on Sunday

* Covid-19: '100 per cent vaxxed' campaign aims to offer business, and Rotorua, a shot in the arm

* Vaccination pleas as Covid-19 breaks boundaries again, with four cases across Rotorua and Tararua District

* Covid-19: Pfizer and some verbal jabs as PM Jacinda Ardern tours vaccination sites



“Our awesome kaimahi supported people right from the front gate when they were greeted by our Māori Wardens, through to registering, receiving their vaccination, and providing the follow-up care and observation afterwards.”

Morrison said the drive-through clinic was well known to many as a great place to support people through a tough time, providing kai, entertainment, and prizes.

“The latest wave of Covid-19 is a reminder that this virus is here to stay and that we could be in for a difficult summer. It’s important for people to catch up on their boosters to protect themselves, their whānau, and our community.

“I’d like to pass on my thanks to everyone who has been involved from literally dozens of organisations and local businesses.

“In particular, I’d like to acknowledge Korowai Aroha, Te Arawa Whānau Ora, Western Heights Health Centre, Te Runanga o Ngāti Pikiao, Lakes DHB (Te Whatu Ora), Rotorua Lakes Council, Te Arawa Lakes Trust, and especially Foodstuffs for allowing us to host the drive-through clinic on their site.”

The last day of the drive-through vaccination clinic is this Saturday, December 10 from 12.30pm to 3.30pm at 33 Clayton Rd.

There will be free Covid-19, flu vaccinations and tamariki immunisations, while the first 30 adults vaccinated on the day will receive a punnet of kina or a meat pack.

There are also lots of prizes for tamariki and a free BBQ and fresh fruit icecream for everyone.